The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has awarded $750,000 in grant funds to the city of New Braunfels to help fund the first phase of the Zipp Family Sports Park, a 125-acre sports complex slated for construction at the intersection of Klein Road and Farm-to-Market Road 1044.
The $25.7 million project, which voters approved during the 2019 bond election, will feature soccer, baseball, and softball fields, as well as concessions, restrooms, dedicated open space, shade structures, native landscaping and parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.