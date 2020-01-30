The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce absorbed the New Braunfels Women’s Chamber of Commerce this week in an effort to reach more women in business and help philanthropies on a grander scale.
The former women’s chamber will become the Women’s Business Alliance, a committee of the Greater NB Chamber of Commerce to help women’s success in business and provide young women scholarships. The WBA will use the greater chamber’s resources and networks to organize larger events, such as a women’s conference later this year.
“We are pleased to be able to work with the former Women’s Chamber to facilitate stronger programs to all their members and our current members,” said Michael Meek, New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, in a press release from Tuesday. “I’ve always thought we would be better together and now we can prove it.”
Originally a part of the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, the women’s chamber separated from it more than 20 years ago to serve women and the community more intimately.
Reuniting with the greater chamber has been in the works for a few months, Women’s Chamber President Leigh Fetters.
“We formed a task force, and there was the New Braunfels Chamber Board, and we had meetings to hash out the details and figure out a mutually beneficial agreement,” Fetters said. “They will provide staffing, administrative help and resources.”
Former Women’s Chamber of Commerce president Jean Ann Knox, of Premier Designs Jewelry, said the organization oriented her with the city after moving from Austin about 15 years ago.
Knox wanted to find a networking organization for women and businesses, and a quick search led her to the women’s chamber.
“At that time they were just meeting at the Landa Golf Course in, like, one of their restaurants,” Knox laughed. “I really liked the mission and supporting women and business and relationships and the scholarships so it really was a comfortable fit for me.”
The women’s chamber grew over the years and has a variety of members, such as Arbonne, Miller & Miller Insurance and Nourishing Abilities.
Knox became the women’s chamber’s vice president five years ago and later became its president. She said she wanted a space where women could meet and trade ideas and contacts.
“I wanted to have a place where women felt safe to network since it’s hard to walk in some places and feel comfortable,” Knox said. “And to make connections with other women — you know have a nice lunch and also learn something.”
This year, as the newly formed Women’s Business Alliance, it plans to hold a panel to answer questions about running businesses.
Rhonda Pourzadi, who runs Abiding Home Health in New Braunfels, said the women’s chamber has helped her obtain clients for home health care services.
“I think it helps because we bond a friendship and so if a family member needs services people are more apt to call you,” Pourzadi said. “I did a baby shower with a group of the girls last night and the people you connect with on the same level, especially in our field, navigate towards one another.”
It also partnered with philanthropic organizations such as Communities in Schools to benefit others, as well.
During each of the last couple of years, it raised about $8,000 to $10,000 for scholarships for young women going to college, Knox said.
“We are very active in community projects, such as contributing to Habitat for Humanity,” Knox said. “We’ve done stuff like gift bags for the women’s crisis center and given them toiletries and other things they might need.”
With the rate New Braunfels is growing, social media has changed the way people connect and for businesses both large and small.
“That’s changed the way women network — in the past it felt like they could only network for business reasons and now the world we live in we can network with anyone, Knox said.” It could be for things like quilting to find other quilters, or if you’re a winemaker or book person, and to get the word out on social media.”
Cindy Peña Wild, who was the women’s chamber president in 2017 and 2018, said she hopes to run for president again.
“It was one of the first organizations I started in and was a great way to get to know people,” said Wild, marketing executive at Old Republic Title. “I loved it and joined the board for, like, six years. It was a natural progression of working your way up and I made great connections there. It’s invaluable what I’ve learned.”
Wild said she encouraged merging with the New Braunfels Chamber since the two organizations worked closely together already. Now that it has merged, Wild said the organization can expand its horizons even more.
“It was already a good organization, and it’s going to get better,” Wild said.
