Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter recalled fireworks as the cause behind a few of the most serious calls his department received during the July 4 holiday period.
“We had some injuries to some adults that were caused by fireworks that exploded — some involving facial injuries,” he said. “One was pretty significant that led to a transport to an area trauma center.”
In Texas, fireworks sales are limited to the July Fourth and Christmas-New Year’s holiday periods. Fireworks vendors began selling bottle rockets, firecrackers, sparklers and more on Friday, Dec. 20, with sales continuing through midnight on Wednesday, New Year’s Day.
Sales, possession and discharge of fireworks is allowed in Comal and Guadalupe County unincorporated areas but banned in most cities, including in New Braunfels.
For the first time in three years, the winter holiday fireworks season is set under drier than normal conditions. Comal County hasn’t seen significant rains since the end of October, and Brinkkoeter and county Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde say conditions are ripe for fires sparked by bottle rockets and finned missiles.
“Low humidity and high winds – that’s all it takes,” Klabunde said. “We’re asking residents to use a lot of common sense, to have water ready and all of the normal stuff.”
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, measures soil depletion and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties. Each 100 points is roughly equivalent to an inch of dry soil depth, leading commissioners to ban outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas whenever Comal County’s KBDI average exceeds 500 points.
On Dec. 6 the current ban went into effect. Under the restrictions, no open flames are allowed outdoors – including trash burning, campfires and torches. Residents may barbecue on covered grills set off the ground, with welders employing spotters during outdoor activities.
Burn bans last up to 90 days, or until significant rains reduce the countywide KBDI, which as of Thursday morning was at 518. However, under state law, Comal’s KBDI needed to exceed 575 points by Dec. 15 for the county to issue an emergency order banning fireworks with sticks and missiles with fins.
Klabunde said decent rains in the spring and early summer created a huge amount of vegetation that has long since dried out and become more even brittle after recent freezes.
“It’s just waiting for something to set it off,” he said. “Fireworks pose fire and injury risks at the best of times, and those setting them off should always exercise care, courtesy and common sense.
“With the ground still dry and not much moisture this fall, the potential for a grassfire is very high.”
Klabunde encourages residents to mow grass, wet down fireworks areas, and have water ready to quickly extinguish any fires. He also recommended residents use common sense and be courteous to veterans and neighbors with pets sensitive to the noise.
“Essentially, we ask that Comal County residents be good neighbors and use common sense to keep themselves, their family and their communities safe,” Klabunde said. “That’s the best way to make sure everyone has a happy holiday.”
Fireworks of any kind are illegal in New Braunfels and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.
“The sales, possession, discharge, or offer for sale of fireworks inside city limits is strictly prohibited by municipal code,” said David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator of the law, a Class C misdemeanor that assesses violators with fines of up to $500. “We encourage residents to leave fireworks shows to the professionals or to keep those activities outside of New Braunfels city limits.”
Ferguson said NBPD’s 9-1-1 dispatch center is often inundated with calls from residents reporting a neighbor’s pyrotechnic activities.
“If you see a fire or know of someone that is injured because of fireworks, please call 9-1-1 immediately,” he said. “But if you are calling in a noise complaint about illegal fireworks on your street, please call our non-emergency number at 830-221-4100. That keeps the emergency lines open for priority calls such as traffic accidents, crimes and fires.”
When shooting fireworks, residents should:
• Keep an eye on small children
• Be courteous to neighbors, especially those with pets easily scared by loud noises
• Use caution around dead grass; keep a bucket of water, wet towels or garden hose nearby
• Make sure all embers and packaging are fully extinguished before throwing them away
• Purchase fireworks only from licensed retail outlets
• Follow directions carefully – with close adult supervision
• Never experiment with homemade or altered fireworks
• Only light one firework at a time – then move back quickly
• Never shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers
• Never carry fireworks in your pocket
• Never point or throw fireworks at people or animals
