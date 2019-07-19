Comal County could soon join the ranks of Texas counties and cities with established Property Assessed Clean Energy programs.
Under the Texas Pace Act enacted in 2013, PACE programs serve as an optional financing tool that enables owners of commercial and industrial properties access to low-interest funding for projects that reduce water and energy utility costs.
“In a nutshell, it provides long-term financing secured by contractual assessments, which the county plays a part in, and the financing provides money to improve commercial, multi-family and industrial properties,” John Clamp, Alamo Area Council of Governments’ chief financial officer, said during Thursday’s commissioners court meeting.
“Energy and water savings are the qualifying drivers of the program.”
The Texas PACE Authority administrates programs in 16 counties and 12 cities; most are located in Central and North Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. Properties and landowners that meet certain guidelines are accepted into the program, which allows them to lower operating costs and direct savings into water conservation and energy efficiency improvements.
The county’s participation in the program would give qualified, voluntary applicants access to affordable, long-term financing at lower rates than those offered through traditional funding avenues — and also not require use of public funds or resources.
“There’s no risk to the county through liability or financially,” Clamp said. “The county only supports the financing through (property value) assessments. All financing will be offered through third-parties such as banks and other lending institutions.”
No one spoke during a public hearing on the topic, which commissioners will consider approving in the coming weeks.
“It benefits property owners because they’d work with lenders in the same fashion as they do now, but because of the county’s participation, it allows them to get the low-interest loans to improve their properties for energy and water savings,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “There’s no cost to the county and no risk to the county.”
Polling location numbers get backing
Commissioners also approved a resolution declaring its intent to maintain the county’s current number of polling locations ahead of approving universal polling centers that will allow voters to cast ballots at several sites throughout the county.
“One of the concerns expressed when we held a public hearing on participating in the countywide polling place program was that the state allows counties to decrease the number of polling places,” Krause said. “This resolution says we’re committed to maintaining the (same number of precinct polling sites) in the case we are approved for the program.”
Comal County now has 29 voting precincts and 25 voting locations for the March 2018 party primary election and November general election. The resolution will be part of the county’s application for the program, which must be approved by commissioners and forwarded to the Texas Secretary of State by Aug. 22. If approved in September, the county’s rollout of universal sites will be the Texas constitutional amendment election on Nov. 5.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• Amended plats that combined lots in sections of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and River Chase subdivisions.
• Accepted private roads and storm water drainage improvements in a portion of the Johnson Ranch North subdivision; accepted a section of Mustang Vista Road into county maintenance and released a portion of the developer’s associated surety bond.
