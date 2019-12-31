The arrival of the new year brings with it new bills and laws that go into effect Jan. 1 in Texas.
These bills were passed during the 86th Texas Legislative session and address a variety of issues from ending surprise medical bills to helping property owners in disasters. They affect all in the Lone Star State.
End of Surprise Medical Bills
S.B. 1264 protects consumers with state-regulated health plans from surprise medical bills. These bills can occur in emergency situations such as when someone goes to an out-of-network hospital or if they visit an in-network hospital with out-of-network doctors or medical staff. They can also happen when insurance companies and providers don’t agree on a fair price for medical care, so patients end up footing any outstanding charges on the bill.
Under S.B. 1264, these surprise medical bills are prohibited from being sent to patients and applies to bills for medical services received on or after Jan. 1, 2020. Under the new law, providers and insurers will negotiate payment for bills.
Flood funds
S.B. 7 establishes funds that provide grants and loans for flood planning, mitigation and infrastructure projects. These funds can be used following natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey. This bill took effect immediately during the 2019 legislative session, but Article 2 takes effect Jan. 1 since Texas Proposition 8 was passed by voters in November.
The proposition, sent to voters after the legislature approved HJR 4, creates a flood infrastructure fund, of which S.B. 7 governs how these funds should be dispersed.
Post-Disaster Tax Relief
With S.B. 7 helping Texans in the event of flooding and natural disasters, H.B. 492 helps out property owners. The bill allows for a temporary property tax exemption for a portion of the appraised value of certain property that has been damaged in a disaster. The property would need to be in an area declared a disaster by the governor and a person’s local government’s taxing office would need to adopt the exemption within 60 days of the disaster declaration.
Breaches of Personal Data
With companies and people using the internet to conduct business, protection of personal and sensitive information is something H.B. 4390 aims to strengthen.
In the event of a data breach, anyone who conducts business in Texas and owns or licenses computerized data that includes sensitive personal information is required to notify individuals within 60 days of the breach.
If more than 250 Texas consumers were affected, the business is also required to notify the attorney general and give steps they are taking to mitigate the breach. The bill is an amendment to the Business and Commerce Code and also creates the Texas Privacy Protection Advisory Council.
Reporting of Harassment at Colleges & Universities
All employees of higher education institutions in Texas, whether a private or public institution, are required to report any allegations of sexual misconduct that occur against a student or employee, such as sexual assault, sexual harassment, dating violence and stalking, to the institution’s Title IX coordinator, with the new law under SB 212.
The Title IX coordinator is required to report the incident to the chief executive officer of the institution, who then must also report to their governing body and post on their website.
S.B. 212 also specifies a Class B misdemeanor charge for any employee who fails to adhere to the law, and a Class A misdemeanor if they conceal the incident.
Education Finance
H.B. 3 is a school finance bill that increased per-student funding across the state, gave teachers raises and reduces local property taxes. Sections of H.B. 3 took effect immediately during the 2019 legislative session, with other parts taking effect Sept. 1 and Jan. 1.
More online
To view all bills that went into effect on Jan.1 during the 86th Texas Legislative session, visit the State of Texas website, https://tinyurl.com/2020-bills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.