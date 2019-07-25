When New Braunfels transplant Jennifer Price saw that the New Braunfels ER was holding a Teddy Bear Clinic on Monday, she asked her 4-year-old daughter, Makenlyn, if she wanted to go to the doctor.
“I don’t want to go see the doctor,” she said to her mother immediately.
But then Jennifer told her the doctor visit wouldn’t be for her, it would be for Makenlyn’s My Little Pony dolls.
“Then she said, ‘Well, okay, we’ll check it out,’” Jennifer said.
Makenlyn is just one of the kids who attended the NBER’s inaugural teddy bear clinic.
Laurie Mendoza, director of operations at NBER, said the kids enjoyed the process of checking in and going to the back.
“They’re taking x-rays, they’re bandaging their broke leg or arm,” Mendoza said.
Similar teddy bear clinics have been held at hospitals all over the U.S. in an effort to ease the fear and anxiety children have when going to the doctor.
Mendoza and Bernie Medina, NBER’s marketing specialist, saw it had not been done in New Braunfels, so they took action.
“It’s something to offer to the community, and bring people in our doors,” Mendoza said. “Like anything, seeing it, touching it, like a stethoscope and roleplaying with their own teddy bear eases those fears.”
Speaking with the nurse also seemed to help ease those fears.
“It’s a great opportunity to have your kids exposed to this, because (Makenlyn) was admitted to the hospital and she was terrified,” Jennifer said. “They don’t know what’s going on. I think this is perfect, especially at this age.”
There were five stations at the clinic, starting with check-in at a table where parents could also enter their kids in a raffle to win a gift card for Build-A-Bear.
The next stations involved getting their toy’s vitals checked, lab work (with pretend syringes), x-rays, orthopedics and lastly, the nurse’s station. There, kids could speak with the doctor, and their teddy bear received a certificate of good health.
Meanwhile, those who had to wait could color in the waiting room. If a child did not have a teddy bear or toy to bring in, the front desk staff offered a teddy bear or another stuffed animal for the child to use as their patient. At the end of the visit, Jennifer said Makenlyn loved it.
“I think being able to talk to the physician or the nurse, rather than when they’re the patient, I think it was a lot better,” Jennifer said. “It was more comforting.”
While this is the first teddy bear clinic, it will not be the last. The New Braunfels ER already is planning to hold more teddy bear clinics in the future.
For more information, visit newbraunfelsemergency.com.
