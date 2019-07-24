New Braunfels residents Joe Vega and his wife, Priscilla, are not military veterans, but a photo of one of their mini patriots has caught the attention of people near and far.
It started when Priscilla went to pick up Joe at the San Antonio International Airport on Saturday, bringing their three children, Joe Jr., 10, and twins Jace and Payton, 6. She had planned to surprise her husband.
The four had arrived early, and while they waited at the terminal, Priscilla said she saw a line of sailors walking with their sea bags.
“I was looking at them and thinking, ‘Man, they’re so young,’” Priscilla said. Then, when she turned her head, she saw Jace saluting them.
“I said, ‘Oh, my gosh! Picture time! Picture time!” she said.
She took out her phone and snapped the photo that has since gone viral on social media.
“It was such a precious moment, a beautiful moment,” Priscilla said. “It was just the innocence in him that he did it on his own. It was too cute to pass up so I took it, and just ran with it.”
Both parents originally posted on their Facebook profiles, then their friends began sharing the photo. One of Priscilla’s friends suggested she should send the photo to a news station and she did.
The couple said they’ve been receiving notifications nonstop on their phones ever since. Not only has the photo of their son saluting the sailors been shared all over social media, it is making the rounds on many news outlets, from Fox News to Univision.
Folded Flag T-shirt Company, a local veteran-owned business, is talking with the Vegas about putting the photo on a T-shirt, with the text, “Patriot in training.”
Joe said another business, an airport in Florida, wants to use the photo there.
The Vegas are originally from San Antonio, or “Military City, U.S.A.” as Joe calls it. They have family and friends who served in the armed forces, some of whom have served more than 20 years and have transitioned back into the civilian field.
“We love the troops, the first responders and the local community, and that’s some of the values that we try to instill in our children,” Joe said. “When we saw him do that, that’s what made us really proud because it’s something that he did.”
Despite using the wrong hand to salute (military customs require active duty members to salute with their right hand), Joe told Priscilla it was still okay.
“It shows how pure and innocent it was,” he said.
Joe said the family practices patriotism everyday, from watching movies like Pearl Harbor (Joe Jr.’s favorite) or taking the children to military museums.
They already had many pictures of the kids at patriotic locations. There is one of Joe Jr. participating in a World War II reenactment event in Houston and another of the twins looking inside an HUMVEE in Georgia.
Joe said he thinks this particular photo spoke to people and that’s why it went viral.
“I think when people saw that, it was refreshing,” Joe said. “A young child so innocently saluting them, I think it really hit home to people.”
