This time around, Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds had a much easier time waiting on election results.
“I’ve told supporters and others out in the county how blessed I was to not have an opponent after the last election, when we had four in the primary,” he said during a gathering of county Republicans
waiting for returns Tuesday night at Huisache Grill and Wine Bar. “Then we had to wait 90 days for the runoff, which was something else.”
Reynolds, district court justices Bruce Boyer and Dib Waldrip, courts at-law justices Charles Stephens II and Deborah Wigington, and the county’s four constables won’t have to fret about that. Without Democratic opponents this fall, all secured four-year terms with Republican primary wins on Tuesday.
It’ll be the second term for Reynolds, who in 2016 succeeded longtime incumbent Bob Holder by defeating Chief Deputy Brent Paullus in a May primary runoff before and overwhelmed Democratic nominee Fred Riter with more than 80% of the vote that November.
It’s one thing to win an election — but it takes more to stay elected.
“We won’t stop — we’ll go back to work tomorrow as we would any other time for the citizens of the county,” Reynolds said.
Tuesday’s vote affirmed county backing of long awaited justice infrastructure projects. The new jail is four months behind schedule and millions beyond its original budget, but set to open late this spring at the same time renovations finish for the county’s downtown Landa Building.
Next up are renovations for Reynolds’ sheriff’s office and the downtown Courthouse Annex building, with the latter being expanded for county offices and additional district and county courts.
Together, the price tag will likely exceed $120 million — nearly three times the cost of the $44 million justice center voters turned down in 2010.
“We’re looking forward to the completion of the jail and working with the county to vacate the sheriff’s office to begin that project,” Reynolds said. “We’re also in the middle of the (countywide) radio project and the Landa and Annex projects.
“But the jail has been delayed because we wanted to make sure that when we proceeded with construction, we wanted a facility that not only would last into the future but incorporate the best ideas from other facilities into our new facility.”
Waldrip, who campaigned for re-election for his experience as a law enforcement officer, prosecutor and judge, said he’s also anticipating the county’s courts expansion.
“We’ve got a new county court at-law and new district court coming on board,” he said. “They both will make things a lot smoother just by additions of those new resources. We’re growing at a pace of between 5% and 6% a year and have on average done so for about 20 years.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do and it’s not because of inefficiency of the courts — which could get better but are certainly not inefficient or are ineffective.”
The 86th Texas Legislature created the 466th Judicial District, effective Jan. 1, 2021, and County Court at Law No. 3, effective Sept. 1, 2019, for Comal County. It also established the 456th Judicial District in Guadalupe County, which will adjudicate civil cases next Jan. 1.
“All of those, after appointments by the governor and approved by the Senate, will give us two district court judges in this county, working full-time,” Waldrip said. “Once we have everything built and a place to put them, it will allow us to keep on going.”
Stephens won his fifth election after being appointed to the county’s second court-at-law in 2004, elected to a two-year term in 2006 and winning four-year terms in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
“I’m really looking forward to having all of the new courts coming on line,” he said. “We’ll add Deborah Wigington in January, which will be a great help for county courts and family law. I think she’ll do a great job and I’m looking forward to working with her. Then we’ve got the new district court, which will come on line when the buildings are ready.”
Stephens said the improvements and new courtrooms will eventually allow the county to expand its specialty courts.
“There’s talk about establishing a mental health court, which I think we need to look into,” he said. “But right now we’re trying to keep our heads above water with the veteran’s treatment court and all of the other things we’re doing.”
