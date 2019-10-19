New Braunfels’ newest distribution warehouse and Santa’s workshop have one thing in common — it’s time to gear and buckle down for the holiday season.
Just five months after opening it’s 250,000 square-foot distribution center in south New Braunfels, Go! Retail Group, an Austin-based business, is readying for its peak season.
As a distributor of board games, toys, calendars and more, the group supplies around 750 regional retail stores with merchandise for the winter holiday season.
“Most of those are mall based pop ups,” said company President Paul Hoffman. “We also have about 100 retail stores year round we serve.”
As it picks up the pace for the gift-giving season, Go! Retail is looking to hire seasonal employees, Hoffman said.
“We have a job here for just about everybody,” Hoffman said.
As Hoffman walked around the distribution warehouse pointing out elements of packaging, processing and pushing out merchandise, he touched on future plans for Go! Retail in New Braunfels as well.
“We’ll be expanding this part of the warehouse so that we have about 280,000 square feet in total, ”Hoffman said. “That should be completed around February.”
The distribution warehouse workers work as “pickers” to help prepare what merchandise goes off to each retail store, working along three pick modules each three stories high that can fit about 20 workers per floor.
“Two of the modules are toys and games, and one is calendars,” Hoffman said. “We have about 70 picker positions, and we’re always hiring, especially around this season.”
Go! Retail is great for folks looking for flexible hours, Hoffman said. With varying shift hours around the clock, workers can find something to suit their schedule.
“We’re working six days a week right now, through January,” Hoffman said. “So if anyone is interested in just weekend work, we’re hiring for Saturday workers as well.”
At the moment the group has about 234 employees in New Braunfels, Hoffman said. At full capacity, Go! Retail would prefer around 250 to 275 employees, he added.
“We’ll be hiring through November to get checkers, box unloaders, pickers, all different warehouse rolls,” Hoffman said.
Technology inside the New Braunfels warehouse is still being put together, Hoffman said, pointing to several conveyer belts not yet running.
“Until then, we’re having folks do a lot of the moving around of products inside here manually, but eventually we want that to go away and to have them doing other tasks,” Hoffman said.
The move to locate a warehouse in New Braunfels has been very beneficial for the company, helping it get two distribution centers moved under one roof, Hoffman said.
“And there’s a lot of opportunity here for the people of New Braunfels who have a great work ethic, ambition and attitude,” Hoffman said.
For anyone interested in applying for Go! Retail as a seasonal employee, visit www.goretailgroup.com. To apply in person, visit the facility at 175 Southwestern, Suite 110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.