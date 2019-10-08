Comal County Commissioners will consider approving an order prohibiting discharge of firearms and air guns in unincorporated county subdivisions when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
The Texas Local Government Code allows counties to regulate discharges of firearms and air guns on lots 10 acres or smaller in unincorporated county subdivisions.
If approved, the measure would prohibit discharges of pellets or BBs greater than .177 caliber “by means of compressed air, gas propellant, or a spring.” First-time violators could face fines up to $500.
On the agenda
Also Thursday, after receiving comments from citizens and reports from staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
Proclamations recognizing Oct. 14-18 as Chamber of Commerce Week and October as Mediation Awareness Month in the county.
Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Forest and The Peninsula at Mystic Shores subdivisions.
The tax assessor-collector’s monthly collection report for September 2019; four refunds of ad valorem tax overpayments totaling more than $2,500.
Acceptance of a $32,644 State Criminal Alien Assistance Program award to support costs due to incarceration of undocumented criminal aliens during the 2018-19 program year.
Interlocal agreements on county participation in the Travis County Sheriff’s Combined Auto Theft Task Force; providing animal control services for the city of Spring Branch;
A letter authorizing the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to enter into a contract with the Alamo Area Council of Governments to develop a work plan to govern allocation of the county’s $281,250 share of air quality planning funds.
A resolution nominating one individual to serve on Comal Appraisal District’s board of directors.
Purchases of filing systems equipment for the new county jail; a line-item budget transfer to purchase body armor and rifles with accessories for the sheriff’s office.
Want to watch?
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
