Comal County Commissioners will consider approving documents for Courthouse Annex building renovations and several change orders for the Landa Building project when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
The 17,600-square-foot annex renovation, estimated to cost around $15.5 million, will house four district courts and other county offices. Approval of construction documents, prepared by HDR Architecture Inc., will be followed by guaranteed maximum price agreement with SpawGlass Contractors, Inc.
SpawGlass is overseeing the $14.7 million Landa Building renovation and constructing a $2.3 million inmate holding facility. Both projects are slated to wrap in April before work begins on the annex, which will be totally emptied for renovations.
Commissioners will also consider approving over $145,000 in nine change orders for the Landa Building. The total will be subtracted from county (two-thirds) and contractor (one-third) contingency in the project.
Commissioners on Thursday will also consider appointments and/or re-appointments of commissioners for county Emergency Services Districts No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4; and reappoint three board members to oversee the county’s Water Oriented Recreation District. They will also approve a $5,000 donation for Comal County’s Challenge Court.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
2020 Comal County Recycling Center Holidays.
A new street name, Cantrell Way, for a private road located near the intersection of Bear Creek Trail and Farm-to-Market Road 2722.
Amended plats combining lots in a portion of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision.
Accepting construction of roads and drainage improvements within one portion of the Copper Canyon subdivision; acknowledge completion of private roads and storm water drainage improvements and releasing the associated surety bond in another portion of the Copper Ridge subdivision.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
