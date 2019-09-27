New Braunfels City Council officially decided on the members of the newly created workforce housing advisory committee Monday evening.
The committee, which consists of 15 members, including three at-large members, will work to address New Braunfels’ lack of affordable workforce housing after a study earlier this year commissioned by the 4B Board showed 70% of New Braunfels workforce can’t afford to live in city limits.
Council went through three rounds of roll-call voting to decide between 13 applicants for the at-large members, before also approving 12 entity-specific members. Council unanimously approved the 15-member committee after deciding on the at-large members.
“It’s nice to see such a great turnout in our applications (for the at-large positions),” said councilmember Leah Garcia, District 6. “Especially on such an important topic.”
The committee will consist of Susan Kuntz, Troy French, Jason Chesser, Alice Jewell, Michael Meek, Crystal Moore, Chris Willis, Kandace Tornquist, Atanacio Campos, Brian Cox, Emily Lane, Shaun Gibson, and at-large members Stephen Brockman, Ellen Duncan and Johnnie Rosenauer.
Represented organizations include: the Community Development Advisory Committee, the Four Rivers Association of Builders, the Greater New Braunfels Homebuilders Association, the McKenna Foundation, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B board), the Housing Authority, New Braunfels Utilities, the planning commission, a representative from the banking and mortgage industry, Habitat for Humanity and NB Housing Partners.
This vote followed an hour and a half discussion of a separate agenda item on a proposed special use permit where members of the public debated on the benefits and drawbacks of a manufactured home community, specifically a 260- to 280-lot Yes! Community, going in on the south side of Orion Drive and east of the Union Pacific Rail Road.
About a dozen residents used the public hearing portion of the meeting to address council with their thoughts about affordable housing in New Braunfels in general, or about specific concerns regarding the proposed manufactured home community.
Councilmember Justin Meadows, District 2, took an early-on public stance reminding councilmembers of the need for affordable workforce housing in the community, stating a vibrant housing community includes housing of all types.
“That includes transitional housing, multi-family, apartments, single-family, manufactured homes, condos, town homes, traditional stick-built homes, retirement communities, senior living, etc.,” Meadows said.
All housing in New Braunfels should still have standards, Meadows said, which will be something the workforce housing advisory committee will have to pay attention to and decide on, but Meadows said this Yes! Community sounded like an affordable option with solid standards.
“A concern for me is if not here, where? Where will we allow it?” Meadows asked. “It may or may not be a start.”
Other tasks the committee will have will be on deciding finite details like how often to meet, specific goals and what the committee members will discuss, New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel previously told the Herald-Zeitung.
The committee’s meetings will be open to the public and have opportunity for public engagement, City Manager Robert Camareno told the Herald-Zeitung in June.
Read more about the SUP and city council in Saturday’s edition of the paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.