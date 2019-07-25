New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department is ready to make play all-inclusive.
Stacey Dicke, city parks and recreation department director, presented a plan for the installation of inclusive play equipment as a part of the 2019 Bond program during Monday evening’s city council meeting.
Using a proposed $500,000 from the 2019 Bond Program and $200,000 from the 2013 Bond Program along with outside grants, the plan proposes adding elements for disabled people and children to Morningside Park and Landa Park.
City staff began development of the project by looking at data regarding best practices of inclusive playgrounds, Dicke said.
“Several staff in our department attended a one-day workshop that focused on the seven principles of inclusive playground design and the six key elements of play, both of which we’d like to achieve in our project,” Dicke said.
A major element taken away from this workshop is that disabilities do not look like what most people think.
“The vast majority of disabilities are not seen visibly,” Dicke said, indicating a graphic on screen.
The graphic stated for every 1,000 children between the ages of 3 and 21, approximately 85 have disabilities — 41.5 have cognitive disabilities, 17 have communication disabilities, 11 have social-emotional disabilities, 11 have a chronic health condition, two have multiple disabilities, 1.5 have sensory disabilities, and one has physical disabilities.
“As we began do develop ideas for the project, we focused on getting the most inclusion while making the most of our budget,” Dicke said.
In an overview, Dicke said the parks department proposes adding new play equipment and amenities that would make New Braunfels parks more inclusive.
“Also when we do, we will have to improve things that go with those amenities, including walkways, shade, seating and things like that,” Dicke said.
Staff prepared and received a GameTime playground grant that is a one-to-one match for the purchase of playground equipment through GameTime, a Playcorp company, Dicke said.
“We do propose using that for a play structure at Morningside Park,” Dicke said. “The matching grant that we would receive from GameTime would be of value to the city of $75,000.”
Inclusive play elements proposed to be added to Morningside’s existing areas include a Merry-Go-All, special swings and an activated route.
“To make it more interesting and to have play along the route as you’re walking to the back so that the ADA walkway is an exciting and energetic route,” Dicke said.
A new play structure that is ADA accommodating would also be added, Dicke said.
“It’s a play unit that’s suitable for 5-12 year olds. It would include poured-in-place surfacing. It does have sensory elements including tactile, visual and audio, and it has wider ramps than your everyday playground, I would say,” Dicke said.
Ambitious ideas include an inclusive, cooperative zip line and a walking nature area.
At Landa Park, the department is recommending the addition of a musical trail, Dicke said, as well as some standalone elements.
“Music is a wonderful equalizer that anyone of any ability can part in. It develops fine motor skills, reduces stress and anxiety and increases endurance. So this is a map of where we would propose the musical trail to go — this would be the new trail,” Dicke said. “It is adjacent to the existing playground trail and walkways that are already in Landa Park.”
Standalone elements include another Merry-Go-All and an expressive swing, Dicke said.
“So we are looking for some direction tonight. If you support the proposed project then we would be ready to bring a contract to you at the next meeting to begin purchasing some of this equipment,” Dicke said.
Council made several inquiries and suggestions, such as more breakdown of the budget, which Dicke said would be incorporated.
“All good points, all well taken and we can definitely look (into) that,” Dicke said.
