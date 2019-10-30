Sometimes, law enforcement officers are forced to chase drivers trying to avoid arrest – but even New Braunfels police admitted it was rare to see two suspects doing it in the same vehicle.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said that’s what officers encountered early Saturday morning, when a routine traffic stop turned into a bizarre, cat-and-mouse pursuit of two suspects in the same car.
“At 12:05 a.m., officers on patrol in the 300 block of Loop 337 observed a silver Nissan sedan commit some traffic infractions and a stop was initiated,” Ferguson said.
The vehicle, containing a male driver and female passenger, stopped on Castell Avenue, near Merriweather Street. As officers approached, the driver took off, Ferguson said. The car turned onto Merriweather, then Academy, then blew through a stop sign at Business 35, nearly hitting an approaching vehicle, Ferguson said.
The car nearly hit a light pole during a pursuit that wound up near the site of the original stop, near the Merriweather and Castell intersection, Ferguson said.
“The male got out of the vehicle took off running,” Ferguson said. “The female passenger moved into the driver’s seat and took off in the vehicle.”
Ferguson said several police vehicles arrived on the scene. Some pursued the vehicle, and others, including a K-9 unit, pursued the man. The vehicle was finally stopped near the Taco Cabana on Business 35; the K-9 tracked town the man, hiding behind a fence in back of a nearby business.
Field sobriety tests conducted on the woman indicated she was intoxicated. She was arrested and taken to Comal County Jail, Ferguson said. The male was taken for a blood draw at Resolute Hospital before he was also transported to the county lockup.
Joanna Kay Rodriguez, 56, of New Braunfels, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Michael Wayne Cannon, 50, also of New Braunfels, was charged with driving while intoxicated, third arrest or more, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, both third-degree felonies. Cannon also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.
Rodriguez was released from Comal County Jail on Saturday after posting $2,000 bond. Cannon, under $14,000 bond on the two charges, remained jailed on Tuesday.
