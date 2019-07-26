It’s July in New Braunfels — time for tubing the river, grabbing an ice-cold beer, and also — rockin’ around the Christmas tree?
The River City Advocacy held its 5th annual Christmas in July Thursday afternoon, bringing carols, gingerbread cookies and holiday cheer to its clients five months early.
Decked out in Christmas sweaters, RCA staff hosted wreath and ornament craft stations, a carol sing-along and handed Christmas goodies to attendees for a come-and-go event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event was started after RCA regular Michelle Smith proposed the idea to RCA’s Director of Peer Support Programming Susan Tjernagel. Smith has been attending the RCA for the past eight years.
“It was actually Disney that inspired me,” Smith said. “My kids would always be watching the Christmas in July specials on their cartoons, and I thought that would be a fun event to have here at the RCA.”
Tjernagel said RCA staff will often take ideas from clients and run with them, and that a Christmas in July idea sounded like a wonderful idea.
“We wanted to really focus the event on community, rather than on the pressure of gifts and cooking and all that, that comes with the holidays,” Tjernagel said. “It’s such a fun event — we get to celebrate Christmas twice, and focus on that community feeling.”
The idea is to keep the event low-key and lighthearted, Tjernagel said. No gifts are exchanged, and there is no White Elephant — the event just focused on community, enjoying music and food and fun.
“We wanted to focus on the people and on being together,” Tjernagel said.
The event is a fun celebration of Christmas without the pressure or deadlines, said Laurie Jasinski. Laurie Jasinski and her brother Larry Jasinski led the carol sing along from 11 a.m. to noon.
“We’re able to just transform a day into festivities,” Laurie Jasinski said. “It’s something different, and we can feel that reverence for Christmas without any of the stress.”
Forming the band LJ Blues, Laurie and Larry Jasinski perform regularly at the RCA for seasonal events, Laurie said.
“It’s so gratifying to play here at the RCA because it’s done so much for us,” she said. “Larry has been a long-time client, and the people here are just so open and compassionate.”
An attendee of the event and an RCA client, Robin Rogers said the RCA feels like a safe place for its clients and the event is like a family gathering.
“I’ve been coming here for nine years, and this place saved my life,” Rogers said. Rogers said she has attended the Christmas in July event in the past, and has enjoyed it every year.
“RCA does a lot of events for everyone — Easter, Halloween, birthdays every month ¬— it’s just a lot of fun,” Rogers said.
The event gives everyone a chance to break the July boredom and get together for a family-like event, said Tiffany Quiring, RCA development director.
“Everyone can get a little hot and cranky in July,” Quiring said with a laugh. “Cars are too hot, the steering wheel is too hot, everything is hot — this is just a great way to remind everyone to sit and be still and be with family.”
Christmas in July is a chance for the RCA community to have fun and be silly together, Quiring said.
“It’s a chance to remind everyone to come together and to be in the giving spirit,” Quiring said.
For more information about the RCA, visit https://rivercityadvocacy.org.
