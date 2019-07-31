If America runs on Dunkin’, New Braunfelsers living on the northwest side of town can now too.
New Braunfels first Dunkin’ Donuts-Baskin Robins hybrid store is now open over at the Oak Run shopping center by the H-E-B at State Highway 46 and Loop 337. Complete with digital menus, a tap system for iced coffee and a futuristic modern look, the “next-generation” store is now serving up hot donuts and cold ice cream from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
San Antonio-based storeowner Prashant Samtani said he is very excited about the location’s opening and looks forward to bringing New Braunfelsers amazing coffee.
“We’ve been actually looking in New Braunfels for about a year to a year and a half before,” Samanti said. “(Around last October) our broker gave us a call they had an opportunity our here. The same day, we ended up coming out here to look at the location and we said, ‘Where do we sign?’”
As the first and only Dunkin’ in an H-E-B shopping center, Samanti said he is excited to be in an area serving one of the fastest growing sections of New Braunfels.
“This store, our goal is to fill the need for a great coffee product in the neighborhood with the cherry on top being the ice cream,” Samanti said. “(Our goal is) mainly to build our beverage business here and let people know we are a serious contender in the coffee business, and we want to be tied into the community.”
Samanti said he also looks forward to getting Dunkin’ more involved in the New Braunfels community.
“My dad is already considering moving out here, so we love it here,” Samanti said with a laugh. “Being tied in with the community, doing some events out here, that’s what really drives us, is we’re still a small business, family owned.”
There’s a lot of unique things about this store, Samanti said.
“First off, … a lot of new design elements,” Samanti said. “This also is Baskin’s first next-gen impression — so our menu boards have changed to digital menu boards, the offering is better, we have more options for the guests as compared to the traditional Baskin’s, we use high volume brewers now that give a better profile to our coffee as compared to our regular stores, which they’ll be switching over to eventually but we get them first.”
This is the first and only Dunkin’ in an H-E-B shopping center also, Samanti said.
“H-E-B normally restricts Dunkin’ out. But somehow they had a clause in the lease where they could allow for up to a 1,000 square foot donut shop, so that’s how we were able to come into this spot,” Samanti said.
The coffee tap system is a very exciting addition, as is the store’s nitro cold brew, Samanti said.
“That system makes sure our iced coffees and iced teas are served chilled all day long, and we also carry nitro which is similar the Guinness version of coffee,” Samanti said. “It’s cold brew with nitrogen, so it’s really smooth. We normally serve that in a small size and we don’t put anything in it — no ice, no dairy, it’s just served the way it is.”
As the owner of five other store locations in San Antonio, Samanti said he really enjoys Dunkin’ and his favorite part of the business is the delicious coffee.
“My favorite donut is a Boston crème — if I go, I go all the way,” Samanti said. “My favorite coffee is a regular black and hot coffee. I know it’s hot out here but that’s how I like it.”
Head of operations Sabir Sohail said as the head of operations, it’s his job to make sure the opening of new stores goes smoothly.
“If there’s any issue at a store that it’s being taken care of in a quick and precise way, so that we don’t have any issues with the guests,” Sohail said.
New Braunfels has some of the nicest employees and guests he’s ever met, Samanti
“Everything from the quality of the guests we have to the crew we have out here is amazing and people know how to treat people here, there’s more of that small town mentality,” Samanti said.
Opening manager Maria Ochoa said she’s so excited for the combo-store to be in New Braunfels and looks forward to folks enjoying the products.
“I think this is a great family outing spot, having parents and kids come out, sit on the patio or in the AC, enjoying their family time over coffee or ice cream,” Ochoa said. “That’ll be a nice part of having a store around.”
For more information about Dunkin’ Donuts in New Braunfels, visit https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en/locations?location=78132 or to reach the new location directly, call 830-327-1240.
The new location is located at 1667 W State Highway 46, Suite 400.
