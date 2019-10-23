New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel and State Rep. Kyle Biedermann weren’t surprised by Dennis Bonnen’s announcement that he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2020, thereby ending his brief term as speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.
“After much prayer, consultation, and thoughtful consideration with my family, it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election as State Representative of District 25, and subsequently, as Speaker of the House,” Bonnen, R-Angleton, said in a statement released Tuesday morning.
Bonnen, elected speaker prior to the 2019 legislative session, issued his decision after a growing list of House Republicans called for his resignation after the airing of disparaging comments he and others made about Texas cities and counties last summer.
A secretly recorded tape of a June 12 meeting featured Bonnen, state Rep. Dustin Burrows and conservative political activist Michael Quinn Sullivan expressing contempt for those that escaped their legislative wrath during the 2019 session, vowing an even harsher conservative agenda for non-compliant entities in the 2021 session.
“Any mayor, county judge that was dumb ass enough to come meet with me, I told them with great clarity, my goal is for this to be the worst session in the history of the legislature for cities and counties,” Bonnen, R-Angleton, said in a 64-minute taped recording released Oct. 15 of a conversation between Bonnen, Burrows, R-Lubbock, and Sullivan, CEO of the conservative political group Empower Texans.
In late July, Sullivan revealed details of the meeting that included Burrows, chair of the House’s Ways and Means Committee and author of Senate Bill 2, which now requires cities, counties, school districts and other taxing units to stage elections on proposals that exceed a 3.5% cap on tax revenues collected the previous year.
In the June 12 tape, the trio discussed their failure in the last legislative session to curb local governments from using tax funds for lobbyists advocating on behalf of cities and counties. The 2019 session also banned red-light cameras and eliminated some telecommunications fees paid to local entities, which also heavily impacted municipal budgets.
Casteel said neither impacted New Braunfels, but were directed toward larger Texas cities.
“Houston and Austin are much larger communities compared to our own,” he said. “The people residing in New Braunfels are also much different than those residing there. Our citizens aren’t trying to socially engineer or demand the same services … and when the legislature goes on attack against the larger cities, we all get thrown in to that argument.”
Casteel said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and area legislators have championed and supported local economic development initiatives.
“We see the state as a partner,” he said, citing state assistance that led to the creation of the Central Texas Technology Center to the current expansion of Loop 337. “There are countless bills introduced in the legislature (designed to) assist Texans in the years ahead, but there are others that make no sense — put forward by those seeking to attack local governments or school boards.”
The Texas Municipal League, which lobbies on behalf of 1,156 Texas cities, has increasingly collided with GOP lawmakers in recent years. New Braunfels provides its legislative wish list to the TML, which opposed more than 150 bills during the last legislative session.
Casteel admitted there remain unsettled issues with state lawmakers, such as the need for more local control over developmental and permitting processes.
“If you don’t allow for cities to plan you wind up with more urban sprawl and infrastructure that becomes more costly,” he said. “When the government does something, it always costs more, so why would we not want to partner with private interests that lead to good planning?”
Casteel said he wouldn’t identify Sullivan as one supporting those interests.
“He has clearly made a number of adversarial comments about cities and counties,” Casteel said.
In the tape, Bonnen and Burrows suggested Sullivan’s group target 10 legislators opposed to their agenda for defeat in 2020. Burrows even proposed eliminating revenue used by local governments to finance public transit, economic development and emergency response services.
“My late aunt used to say that people should make sure that their head doesn’t get bigger than their hat size — and that sort of fits what was heard in that tape,” Casteel said.
On Tuesday, Bonnen said a majority of House GOP Caucus members “have made clear that (stepping down) is in the best interest of both myself and the House to move on.”
Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, condemned Bonnen’s comments in a letter to Comal County city mayors, council members and commissioners on Monday, saying they were “distasteful, disrespectful and have no place in the House and the legislative process. Because of comments like these, and his lack of integrity concerning his meeting with Mr. Sullivan, I called for his resignation in August, and again last week when the tape was released.”
Biedermann reiterated those remarks following Bonnen’s announcement Tuesday morning.
“I was the first member in the legislature to call for the resignation of the speaker. I’m very excited to see that the Texas House can now start to move on,” he said. “I’ve made it clear to all my city and county colleagues that the disparaging comments of the speaker don’t reflect my views and it’s one of the reasons I called for him to step down.
“I have and will always work in a respectful manner with our local officials. We won’t always agree, but we will conduct the business of serving our shared constituents with integrity and respect.”
Casteel said New Braunfels is working well with Biedermann, District 25 State Sen. Donna Campbell and District 44 State Rep. John Kuempel in championing local legislative issues.
“We have a great group of local representatives who understand our issues and we’re continuing to work with them,” he said.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report
