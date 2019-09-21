Milltown Historic River Venue was filled with Unicorn pride on Tuesday night as the New Braunfels ISD Education Foundation held its annual Distinguished Unicorn Alumni Dinner, recognizing NBISD graduates who have demonstrated leadership, outstanding moral character and empathy toward others in their personal and professional lives.
The Unicorn Jeweler
Ernesto Jergins, class of 1978, said when he found out about the award, he was a little surprised by it but felt very good about it.
“It’s nice to be part of the community, have a business for 40 years, and then to receive a nice honor like this, it’s nice,” Jergins said. “It’s like a little cherry on top of the cake.”
Jergins began his jewelry business at a flea market in San Antonio after he graduated from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University). His business became successful, so he opened a small store in San Antonio.
In 1981, Jergins opened Ernesto’s Jewelry in New Braunfels, and he has been listed among the top 2% of independent jewelry stores in the United States.
“I had incredible teachers,” Jergins said. “My goal was to open up a business here in town, have children and raise them in the same school district that I went in.”
A Unicorn First
Paula (Oetken) DiFonzo class of 1974, received the call from about the Distinguished Unicorn Award from NBISDEF President-Elect Rob Johnson.
When he called, she thought, “Oh my gosh, what’s wrong today?”
When he told her what it was about, she got excited.
“I said, ‘You’re not going to believe it but I have a little goose bumps going up my arm,’” DiFonzo said. “So it was really exciting for me to hear that I had been selected.”
While DiFonzo was attending Texas A & M, she was part of the inaugural women’s unit of the Texas A & M Corp of Cadets.
She was one of only three women to chair the American Public Power Association, and appointed by federal Judge Lucius Bunton to serve on the first Edwards Aquifer Authority board.
She married a Navy Seabee, and ended her time at A & M when they moved to Maryland. She earned her degree in accounting at TSU, and got a job at a clerk at New Braunfels Utilities.
She moved up the ranks quickly, and in 1994, became the first female general manager and CEO at NBU, where she remained until she retired in 2017.
However, these are just some of the accomplishments DiFonzo has achieved.
“Being a part of New Braunfels and this community and raising my children here and knowing that we’ve had a great education that the people that I’ve known and worked with take such pride in what this school district does.
“I think that we have a legacy that we have to live up to, that we have had a lot of great people come through here, wonderful educators, and that we want to make sure that that continues,” DiFonzo said. “And so we want to remember to respect each other to encourage and support our teachers, and bring value and morals and positive things to our children.”
The Unicorn Coach
Many people outside of New Braunfels may know the last honoree, an NFL coach for the Arizona Cardinals.
Kliff Kingsbury, class of 1998, was unable to attend Tuesday night’s event. However, his father, Tim, attended in his place and accepted the award for him.
“He was excited,” Tim said. “He couldn’t believe that of all the great alumni in the New Braunfels Independent School District, that he would be one of those, so he was beside himself. He loves New Braunfels and he realizes that New Braunfels had so much to do with the man he’s become and the success he’s had.”
To the surprise of everyone in the room, Kliff did make a brief appearance via video.
“Everybody, just wanted to thank you for the Distinguished Unicorn Alumni Award, it really means a lot to me, it’s a great honor,” he said in the video.
Kliff was a quarterback for the Unicorn football team, and threw more than 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns his senior year.
He attended Texas Tech University and during his time there, he became the third player in college history to complete 1,000 yards.
After achieving his bachelors in management, he was a sixth round pick in the 2003 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. He played professionally for five years, and then began his coaching career as a quality control coach at the University of Houston.
Other coaching stints followed, at Texas A & M (where he was instrumental in the development of Johnny Manziel), then at his alma mater, Texas Tech.
In the video, Kliff congratulated DiFonzo and Jergins, express his regret on missing out on the event, since he has to prepare the team for upcoming game with the Caroline Panthers.
“New Braunfels is an incredible community,” Kliff said. “It helped shape me as a man. Can’t tell you all the great friendships and mentors that I still have, that helped raise me and teach me about life and how to be a good man and so means the world to me.”
He closed the video by making the Unicorn sign.
“Thank you once again and go unicorns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.