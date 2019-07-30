County Judge Sherman Krause will present his recommended 2020 county budget to commissioners, who meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
On July 11, commissioners held a workshop session that reviewed nearly $112 million in general fund requests from county department heads, which totaled $3.2 million more than the $108.8 million 2019 budget approved by commissioners last summer.
Krause said next year’s budget will include funding for additional positions, implement a new compensation plan for county employees, and purchases of vehicles and equipment.
“Everything is going pretty well so far,” Krause said Monday on final budget preparations. “We’re not finished yet. We just got the appraised values (from the Comal Appraisal District), so we’re working on the revenue side and still putting together details on the expenditure side.”
The CAD, which assesses and certifies values of taxable properties in the district, indicated Comal County’s 2019 net taxable values rose by 14.01% from 2018, from $17.175 billion in 2018 to $19.581 billion. Projected revenues from those values will be used to set the county’s new budget and determine 2019 property tax rates.
Department heads submitted budget requests on June 10 that were presented to commissioners on June 24. Some of the new positions will go toward staffing the new county jail – which funded most positions through the 2019 budget – with others slated to launch the new 466th Judicial District Court and County Court at Law No. 3, both set to begin or after Jan. 1, 2021.
The new compensation plan, updated for the first time since 2007, will revise the county’s pay scale formulas and grant increases of between 2% and 4% to most county employees, in addition to any approved cost-of-living adjustments.
The county projects costs to implement the new compensation plan will total around $4.7 million in the 2020 budget, with adding or reclassifying 34 county employees expected to cost another $2.2 million.
Commissioners on Thursday will vote to consider revising tax rates. The county’s 2018 combined tax rate is 35.7921 cents per $100 assessed property valuation. The effective tax rate is 33.7974 cents per $100 and the rollback tax rate is 37.5604 cents per $100.
“As part of the proposed budget, you have to have a tax rate that would fund that budget, based on the certified values assessed by the appraisal district,” Krause said. “On Thursday, we will vote to only consider a tax rate, not to set a tax rate.
“If we go over a certain threshold, we have to schedule hearings on the tax rate. And Thursday, we will determine a date and time and location for those hearings.”
Formal notices listing the proposed budget, tax rate and any public hearings on both will be published in Sunday’s Herald-Zeitung. Commissioners could adopt the budget on Aug. 29 and finalize a tax rate by Sept. 19.
