The city of New Braunfels will accept drop-offs of bulky goods at several locations from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday in a quarterly event that offers residents the opportunity to bring in bulky items for disposal and recycling.
Participants may bring a maximum of five oversized, household trash items and up to four whole passenger car tires, without rims, to city sites. Accepted are non-metal items larger in weight and/or dimension than those allowed in a curbside trash cart.
Examples of acceptable items at city-operated BGD sites that often meet the criteria include: furniture items such as mattresses, chairs, couches, bed frames, bookcases and tables; kiddie pools; storage bins; and high-volume ice chests.
Scrap metal and materials generated from construction, demolition and remodeling are no longer accepted at city BGD sites. Prohibited items include appliances; green waste (leaves, branches, twigs, etc.); bagged or commercial garbage; lumber; tile; carpeting; drywall; flooring; pallets; electronics and hazardous waste. Blown-out, partial, motorcycle, ATV and lawn mower tires are also prohibited.
Items will be accepted at the following sites:
• City Municipal Building — 424 S. Castell Ave.
• Comal County Goodwin Annex — 1297 Church Hill Drive
• City Hall – 550 Landa Street
• Walnut Springs Elementary — 1900 S. Walnut Ave.
All locations require residents to present a current NBU/GVEC bill and photo ID. The city recommends participants come prepared for wait times by bringing water and/or a snack; the last vehicle in line at 11 a.m. will be the last one assisted.
Mesquite Creek Landfill, 1700 Kohlenberg Lane operated by Waste Management, will also accept drop-offs with the following rules: All vehicle occupants must wear safety vests; no tires or appliances will be accepted, and all trailers entering the landfill must be covered with tarps. For more, call the landfill at 830-625-7894.
An alternative to bringing prohibited items to BGD sites is the city recycle center, which accepts scrap metal items such as water heaters, chain-link fencing, barbeque grills, and clothes washers and dryers. Freon must be removed from appliances, gas and/or ashes removed from grills, and fluids removed from lawn equipment before disposal.
The recycle center is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Mondays and city holidays. For more, visit nbtexas.org/recyclecenter.
For items not accepted or unable to be transported to BGD sites, the city offers curbside bulk pick-up appointments and temporary dumpster rentals to residential customers.
For more, visit www.nbtexas.org/bulkygoods or call the city’s Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 830-221-4040.
