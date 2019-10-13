Beginning Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin maintenance and repairs to sections of Farm-to-Market Roads 1863 and 306.
“We will be milling and placing hot mix in the areas where widening was previously done and repair potholes, scabs and rough areas,” Will Lockett, TxDOT New Braunfels-area district engineer said of plans for FM 306, which is expected to last about two weeks — depending on weather and other factors. Similar repairs are scheduled for FM 2673 within the next month.
Repairs for FM 1863 are more extensive, he said, estimating it could take up to a year to renovate the 24-mile stretch from U.S. 281 in Bulverde to the New Braunfels city limits.
“All of FM 1863 will be under construction at some point,” Lockett said. “It will start with base repairs; once those are finished we’ll mill off the old road surface, which will be (converted and replaced as) a new surface.”
Both projects will have flaggers guiding two-way traffic in both directions, which could temporarily shift into single lanes. FM 1863 improvements will use pilot cars to guide single-lane traffic through work zones, with work conducted in two-mile sections on weekdays.
“The biggest inconvenience for drivers will be the daily lane closures,” Lockett said. “We’ll try not to have lane closures before 8 a.m. or after 5 p.m.”
