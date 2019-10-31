On Wednesday, festival workers were busy setting the stage for everything associated with Wurstfest, the city’s 59th annual 10-day Salute to Sausage that begins Friday.
“We’re putting on the finishing touches,” said Suzanne Herbelin, Wurstfest executive director, said. “Our ticket sales are up and the weather is supposed to clear out of here — it’s looking great for Friday.”
For the past few weeks, 2019 Wurstfest President Jim Hill, Festival Chair Randy Rust and Grosse Opa Dan Krueger have heralded New Braunfels’ signature event. The trio appeared before county commissioners last week and on Monday accepted the city’s annual proclamation of the Nov. 1-10 observance from New Braunfels City Council.
“We’ve got a lot of new things coming this year, including the new bar that will officially be named the Wunderbar, and everything associated with this community event,” Hill said.
Wurstfest, which began as a small downtown festival in 1961, moved to its current 116-acre site in 1967. All of the food booths, tents, carnival rides are ready for the thousands of residents and visitors to this year’s event, known for its array of food, entertainment and beer.
Friday’s Biting of the Sausage at 5 p.m. in the Wursthalle will launch the event organizers have worked toward all year.
“My job as Grosse Opa is as Spass Meister — we want to make sure everyone has a smile on their face,” Krueger said. “This is what it’s all about — at this time of year we’re all fired up. We’re ready to get going and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone out there.”
The weather should be perfect throughout the first half of the week, with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s — and no rain in the forecast.
“I can’t say it’s going to be the coldest weather we’ve ever had for Wurstfest but it will be much cooler than in recent years,” Herbelin said. “But the weather next week is supposed to be really nice — we’ve had all kinds — and we’re hoping the rains stay away.”
Dozens of food booths will feature a variety of culinary delights. Sausage, pork chops, burgers, potato pancakes, pretzels and the like. There’ll be authentic Mexican dishes, fried shrimp, barbecue, Tex-Mex entrees and desserts — along with deep-fried specialties — through vendors in the Marketplatz and food trucks in the Stelzenplatz, with the tastes, sights and smells blending with sounds from a variety of nightly entertainment acts.
New Braunfels police are welcoming the crowds but will be watching throughout this year’s festival. David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) will increase the numbers of regular NBPD patrol and traffic officers out on the streets.
“We will have extra patrols throughout Wurstfest as part of the program, and we will be targeting speeders, drunk drivers, those not wearing seatbelts and distracted drivers,” he said. “We encourage people to slow down, buckle up, put the cell phone down and never drink and drive.”
Access to Mill Race Run and parts of Elizabeth Avenue, Landa Park Drive and Hinman Island Drive will be periodically closed to vehicle traffic for the festival, but thousands of nearby parking spaces will be available.
The closest sites include paid lots across Landa Street from the Gate 1 main entrance, and Landa Park Golf Course, a half-mile walk from Gate 2, and the Schlitterbahn lots on Torrey and Liberty streets.
Park and Ride services will shuttle from the Comal County Fairgrounds and Rockin R’ River Rides in Gruene. The designated taxi and rideshare access point is the Mill Race Run lot across the Comal River walkway close to Landa Park Pavilion No. 16.
