No one was hurt in a four-vehicle blaze that occurred in a New Braunfels residential neighborhood Wednesday morning.
New Braunfels Fire Department Capt. Matt Bushnell said crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Northway Drive at 10:09 a.m. Wednesday.
“One of the occupants at the residence was working on one of the vehicles on the street in front the home, when a mechanical malfunction in the vehicle caused a fire that spread to three other vehicles parked in the driveway,” he said.
“No one was hurt and no structures were involved. The fire was put out pretty quickly.”
Bushnell said the street was blocked off as NBFD crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
“It was contained pretty quickly by the first arriving engine,” he said. “The street was shut down for hoses and water supply, and everything was cleared within an hour.”
No one was injured, but Bushnell said all four vehicles were destroyed by the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.