Besides a great selection of books and online resources, Tye Preston Memorial Library has so much to offer.
Live performances ranging from classical concerts to stand-up comedians, educational programs to facilitate learning a new language, finding a job, or knowing what and when to plant, and opportunities for children to explore both their creativity and boost their brain power are just some of what’s available at TPML. And it’s all for free.
Then there’s the facility itself. Cheerful and inviting, from the many reading nooks and meeting rooms inside to the children’s outdoor playground and butterfly garden.
But something this special doesn’t happen without some help, and that’s where the Friends of TPML come in.
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the Friends is a group of women and men dedicated to providing financial support that helps the library to be more than just a place to check out books.
“Friends turn over to the library proceeds raised by membership fees, bookstore sales and fundraising activities,” explained Hilda Schreckeis-Munch, vice-president for membership. “Last year funds were used to help provide free access to new electronic resources, concerts and performances, the purchase of toy equipment for the children’s outside play area as well as ESL course material.”
Membership is open to everyone and you can “join in minutes online,” Schreckies-Munch said, by visiting tpml.org/friends.
Once you are a member, you’ll get to work behind the scenes on fundraising projects that the group sponsors throughout the year.
Of course, you don’t have to be a member to show your support and make a difference. Donations are always welcome, said Connie Howard, vice-president for fundraising, and can be dropped off, mailed in or made online.
You can also support the cause by purchasing a brick or block for the Pathway of Friends or even working with your estate planner to create your own TPML legacy for generations to come.
Another way you can put some money into the coffers and have some fun doing so is by attending any of the special events sponsored by the Friends. Coming up later this month, for example, is the Tables Du Jour. Friends President Mary Williams is especially excited to see the event return to TPML, which was first held in 2016.
“The theme this year is A Novel Idea — Second Edition. We are using books throughout the event to support this fundraiser that benefits our wonderful library,” Williams said, adding that there are two components.
Table designers/hosts who set a table with a design and theme invite friends for a catered luncheon held on Saturday, Sept. 28. While that portion is by invitation only, the public is invited to a preview from 6-8 p.m. on the evening of Sept. 27. Tickets are $10 to attend the preview.
“Due to the limit of tables and guest for the luncheon, we offer a preview of the tables on Friday night,” Williams said. “This event is a happy ‘hour’ and includes wine and appetizers as well as a silent auction. Guest will mingle through the designers tables and read the table descriptions and admire the decor, artwork, elegance and creativity of setting a table. It's a very fun and nice event.”
As the person in charge of fundraising, Howard wanted to remind folks that the Friends also run the TPML used bookstore, which is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
And speaking of books and fundraising events, next month, the Friends will host its don’t-miss annual Book Sale. Set for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, book lovers can “buy a bag for $10 and stuff it with as many books as you can,” Howard said.
“Once again, all money taken in though the bookstore or any of our events goes to support the library,” she added.
For more information, visit www.tpml.org. You can also call (830) 964-3744 or visit the library, located 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.