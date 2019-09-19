The girl at the center of a 2011 aggravated assault allegation took the stand on Wednesday, claiming she’ll never forget what Mario Vega Cruz did to her as he carried her upstairs to sleep next to his son.
“I was half asleep but I felt his hand go into my pants, and then go underneath next to my skin,” she said. “He started to play with me in my private area.
“I pretended I was asleep while he carried me up the stairs — but I was awake enough to know my surroundings.”
The girl, who was 7 at the time, testified during the second day in the trial of Cruz, a 35-year-old New Braunfels man charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child on June 1, 2011.
The day’s proceedings in 207th District Court featured significant rulings from different judges. Judge Dib Waldrip, subbing for trial Justice Jack Robison in the morning, approved defense attorney Anthony Cantrell’s objection that green-lighted live testimony from the girl.
Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary sought to limit her appearance to videotaped interviews conducted by child trauma counselors in October 2014.
Now 15, she took the stand but couldn’t recall many specifics of the alleged abuse, which she concealed from family and friends for three years.
After she testified, Robison, back for the afternoon session, granted McCrary’s motion to allow the alleged victim view her interview with Comal County Children’s Advocacy Center counselors on Oct. 10, 2014. Cantrell protested, but Robison allowed the hour-long video entered into evidence and played before the girl and the jury late Wednesday afternoon.
Throughout the morning, Cantrell and McCrary quizzed New Braunfels Police Department Det. David Schroeder, who interviewed the defendant on Nov. 19, 2014. A video of the 4½-hour session, viewed by jurors on Tuesday, concluded in Schroeder suggesting Cruz pen a written apology to the alleged victim, which became evidence that led to Cruz’ arrest on Nov. 25, 2014.
During the interview Cruz said he was dating the girl’s aunt and had a short-term romance with the child’s mother. That night, he, his girlfriend, their son and the alleged victim returned home from a party. He carried his son to an upstairs bedroom before returning for the girl and carried her up the stairs to sleep next to his son.
Cruz told Schroeder he couldn’t remember what happened but admitted to being wobbly from drinking as he carried the girl up the stairs. Three hours into the interview he told Schroeder he dreamt about something sexual that happened that night but couldn’t say exactly what it was.
“There are 17 steps in the staircase – is it possible that (Cruz) might have accidentally slipped his fingers into her (privates)?” Cantrell asked.
“No, but in my 14 years as an investigator I’ve seen all sorts of things … some boil down to fractions of percentages of things happening,” Schroeder responded. “In this case, those fractions would be like all of the stars and moons lining up, so yeah, I guess it’s possible.”
Cantrell then asked Schroeder, “So you harassed him for hours until he broke down … and that led to what amounts to a false confession.”
Schroeder defended his interrogation techniques and denied he ever coerced a statement from Cruz, whom at one point said was a good person who made a “misdemeanor” mistake.
“That’s just police jargon that amounts to something taken out of context,” Schroeder said. “He knew exactly what I was talking about – he knew that this action would cost him for the rest of his entire life.”
The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung is withholding the names of the alleged victim and her mother, who took the stand prior to her daughter’s testimony. The mother tearfully recalled May 30, 2014, when her daughter was triggered into relaying the abuse she experienced three years earlier after a classroom bully claimed he regularly fondled and raped girls at school.
“She wrote me a letter, which said what happened,” the mom said. “It said that (Cruz) put his fingers in my asterisks, and that it happened only once.
“I found her hiding inside our van – I hugged her, told her she had done nothing wrong and that she’d be OK,” she said, adding she comforted her daughter in the three days before she reported it to police.
The mother denied having a vendetta against Cruz, adding she said her daughter remained friendly with him to that point. She denied ever having a relationship with the defendant, whom she claimed had pursued her since they were in their early teens.
“We did have sex once – oral sex,” she said. “But I never wanted any relationship — he did, not me.”
Both sides initially projected the guilt or innocence phase of the trial to conclude Thursday. Robison on Wednesday asked jurors to plan for the possibility testimony could last into Friday.
