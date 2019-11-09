The filing period for candidates seeking Republican and Democratic nominations in the March 3, 2020 primary elections begins on Saturday.
Candidates have until 6 p.m. Dec. 9 to file for statewide and national offices with the Texas Secretary of State’s office, or for local positions through county party chairs. The following seats and current incumbents, all Republicans except where noted, include:
State: U.S. Senator (John Cornyn); Railroad Commissioner (Ryan Sitton); Supreme Court Chief Justice/Place 1 – (Nathan Hecht); Places 6 (Jane Bland); 7 (Jeffrey Boyd) and 8 (J. Brett Busby); and Criminal Appeals Court Justice, Places 3 (Bert Richardson); 4 (Kevin Patrick Yeary); 6 (Michael Keasler); and 9 (David Newell).
Comal County: Commissioner, Precincts 1 (Donna Eccleston) and 3 (Kevin Webb); County Court at-Law No. 2 Justice (Charles Stephens); Sheriff (Mark Reynolds); Tax Assessor-Collector (Cathy Talcott); Constable, Precincts 1 (Ben Scroggin); 2 (Mark Cheatum); 3 (Craig Ackerman) and 4 (Shane Rapp); Judge, 22ndth Judicial District (Bruce Boyer); Judge, 433rd Judicial District (Dib Waldrip); Third Court of Appeals Chief Justice/Place 1 (Jeff Rose); and State Board of Education, Place 5 (Ken Mercer).
Guadalupe County: Commissioner, Precincts 1 (Greg Seidenberger) and 3 (Jim Wolverton); County Attorney (Dave Willborn); Sheriff (Arnold Zwicke); Tax Assessor-Collector (Daryl John); Constable, Precincts 1 (James Springer); 2 (Jimmy Harless); 3 (Michael Skrobarcek) and 4 (Harvey Faulkner); Judge, First 25th Judicial District (Bill Old); Judge, Second 25th Judicial District (Jessica Crawford); Fourth Court of Appeals Chief Justice/Place 1 (Sandee Bryan Marion); and State Board of Education, Place 5 (Ken Mercer).
National and state, both counties: U.S. House Districts 15 (Vicente Gonzalez-D); 21 (Chip Roy-R) and 35 (Lloyd Doggett-D); Texas Senate District 21 (Judith Zaffirini-D); Texas House Districts 44 (John Kuempel-R); and 73 (Kyle Biedermann-R).
The 86th Texas Legislature last spring approved new courts in both counties. Comal County voters will select a judge for a third county court-at law that will begin in 2021. The governor will appoint a justice for the county’s new 466th Judicial District when it begins in 2021.
The last day to register to vote is Monday, Feb. 3; the early voting period is Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 28.
