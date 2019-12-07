Comal County offices will temporarily close for year-end staff meetings and holiday observances throughout the remainder of December.
All Comal County offices will close for the annual Christmas luncheon between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. On Friday, the county public health office closes at 2 p.m. and the district clerk’s office closes at 3 p.m. for year-end staff meetings.
County courts at-law clerk’s offices, and all county clerk’s offices – including the downtown elections center and annex offices in Bulverde and Sattler – will close for year-end meetings at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
County offices will be open during normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 23. All county offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25, for Christmas, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day. Regional recycling drop-off locations will also be closed those days.
County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will remain open throughout both holiday weekends.
