A New Braunfels man charged in a November domestic assault faces three felony habitual offender counts in Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp’s list of grand jury indictments handed up July 3.
David Saldana, 49, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence assault with a prior conviction stemming from an alleged attack on a woman on Nov. 21, 2018.
Six enhancements were added because of Saldana’s previous convictions from incidents that occurred in 1996, 2006 and 2007, leading to indictments on first-degree, second-degree and third-degree felony habitual offender counts. Convictions on each carry between 25 years to 99 years to life in prison.
Saldana’s history of violent offenses in Comal County dates back to the early 1990s after convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was returned to Comal County Jail on March 28 and remains there under bonds totaling $162,500, in addition to a hold placed by the United States Marshal’s Office.
Other July indictments included John Patrick Tuttle, charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an accident involving serious bodily injury on April 30, 2019.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Tuttle, 27, of Canyon Lake, hit a female pedestrian as he sped out of an RV park following an argument with his girlfriend, who identified Tuttle as the driver of the vehicle that drove into a group of people that included the pedestrian.
Tuttle’s indictments on the two aggravated assault charges were enhanced to first-degree and second-degree felonies due to a 2013 conviction for burglary of a habitation. He remains in county jail under $150,000 in bonds.
Also indicted was Jason Garza, the former Guadalupe County jail charged in the child abuse case in which authorities allege he beat a child with his hand and a belt, leaving him battered and bruised earlier this year.
The indictment alleges Garza, 32, of New Braunfels, injured a boy younger than 14 years old on or about March 9, 2019. Arrested at his residence April 23 by New Braunfels police, he was released from Comal County Jail the following day after posting $50,000 bond.
Around the time of his arrest, Garza resigned from his position with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said.
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp recently announced the following grand jury indictments handed up on July 3:
Jason Garza – Injury to a child
Brandon Keith Armstrong – Online solicitation of a minor, three counts
Peter Joseph Frisch – Sexual assault
David Saldana – Aggravated kidnapping; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; family violence assault with prior conviction
John Patrick Tuttle – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts; accident involving serious bodily injury
