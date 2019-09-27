Blind or vision-impaired seniors will no longer have to travel to San Antonio for assistance.
The San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind and Vision Impaired has extended its senior program services to New Braunfels and the rest of Comal County.
Nancy Lipton, SALBV’s director of public relations and events, said the organization had received calls from assisted living communities and people in the New Braunfels area.
“We started doing a lot of research and because our concentration was in San Antonio and Bexar County we realized that the senior population in New Braunfels area was huge,” she said.
They met with the New Braunfels Food Bank, which had some space they could allow the nonprofit to use.
“It is such a convenient hub for social services and collaboration with other people who offer services to seniors, as well,” Lipton said.
The group’s services in New Braunfels are up and running as of the start of September.
For now, services are by appointment only, and depending on what kind of services the client needs or if they’re unable to go to the site, the group will either meet with them at the food bank or meet them at their home.
If the demand for services increase, the organization will have someone in New Braunfels for more than just appointments.
“That’s what we’re figuring out right now,” Lipton said. “How much of a need is there? How often do we have to be there? And that’s why we’re kind of setting up a more of an appointment schedule first.”
Lipton said the group knows the senior population in the surrounding area has grown.
“And our goal is to empower the blind and vision-impaired, but you can only be empowered if you have the right tools,” she said.
Those tools and services help those 50 and over and are free in the group’s senior program.
“If we bring talking watches or talking clocks or if we bring anything at all, it’s all free in the seniors program,” Lipton said.
The program also includes caregiver training, mobility training and counseling. They also have a low-vision adaptive aide that will help someone who is losing their eyesight.
They also teach seniors who are blind or low-vision how to do certain things, such as adjusting the central air, cooking and using the microwave.
“There are knives out there that you can cut your food with but won’t cut you,” Lipton said. “There’s all these wonderful, assisted, adaptive aids that will change a person's life and they just don't realize it.”
The organization’s goal is to hopefully keep seniors in their home even though they’re losing their eyesight.
“Sometimes when you’re older and you’re starting to lose your eyesight you panic and you go into depression, and you think, ‘Oh, my goodness! Am I going to have to leave my home? Can I still live here? What am I going to do? I can’t see!’ and we realize how important those services are for the New Braunfels community,” Lipton said. “It’s so important that we let you know that we’ll work with you.”
The nonprofit was founded in 1933 and has served the blind and vision-impaired in San Antonio and Bexar County by providing rehabilitation as well as employment opportunities at a light manufacturing assembly plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.