Comal County sheriff’s deputies and Crime Stoppers are seeking suspects in a recent burglary in Canyon Lake and a slashing assault that hospitalized two victims in 2015.
Two men are suspected in the July 22 burglary of Startz Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8800 in Canyon Lake.
“At 8 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 7700 block of FM 2673 in Canyon Lake for a reported burglary,” said Jennifer Smith, CCSO communications coordinator. “They met with the caller, who said she observed a hole that had been cut into the front of building.”
Video from security cameras inside and outside of the venue showed two white males, wearing light colored shirts and jeans, taking three safes before fleeing in a white 4-door sedan, Smith said, adding the safes contained undisclosed amounts of money.
Assault
CCSO is also looking for a man suspected in the 2015 stabbings of a man and woman.
“On Aug. 5, 2015 at approximately 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1800 block of Wald Road for a suspected assault,” Smith said. “Dispatchers indicated that two individuals had been attacked and the suspect was no longer at the scene.
“They made contact with a female with lacerations on her forehead and shoulders and a male who had severe injuries. The weapon used appeared to be a sword.”
Smith said Richard Earl Towne II, now 42, of New Braunfels, “came to the residence to pick up his belongings and was being very aggressive.”
Both victims were transported to area hospitals. Smith said a search by CCSO units and New Braunfels Police Department K-9 officers were unable to locate Towne. A warrant for his arrest was issued the same day, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree felony.
In 2017, The Herald-Zeitung interviewed a man and his wife, who was living with Towne’s ex-girlfriend inside the residence. They said Towne became angry and grabbed a large sword and began swinging it at them as they tried to calm him down.
They said Towne hacked at them and severely injured both. The man lost his right pinky finger, and suffered cuts to other fingers, face, arm and knee. His wife was slashed in the head and then neck as the couple fled the home. Towne’s ex-girlfriend was not injured.
Authorities at the time said the United States Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force was looking for Towne, now on Comal County’s Most Wanted List and considered extremely dangerous.
How to help
Those with information on these cases can contact CCSO’s criminal investigations division at 830-643-6699. Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment in the VFW burglary; and $600 for information leading to the arrest of Towne.
To remain anonymous, and to collect the reward, call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-640-8422; to leave an online tip, visit comalcrimestoppers.org, or send it using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app, available on iOS and Android devices.
