The New Braunfels Independent School District trustees will have a short list to work on Monday.
The first item they will vote on is the approval of adjunct staff member agreements.
According to the 2019-2020 Student Attendance Accounting Handbook, 4-13, “Students participating in any activity which is not approved by the local school board and/without certified district personnel supervision are counted absent. To qualify for funding purposes, the certified district staff member/adjunct staff member must be accompanying the students and must be approved by the school board to supervise the activity.”
In other words, if a student is participating in agricultural activities and they are away from a classroom, a board-approved county extension service agent must supervise them. Therefore, the student would be counted present.
If they are away from the classroom and supervise by someone other than a CESA, then they would be considered absent.
Additionally, they must be approved for funding purposes.
The board will have to approve three agents from Comal County and four from Guadalupe County.
Another item for action is the consideration of nominating by resolution candidates for the County Appraisal District and the Guadalupe Appraisal District.
According to Section 6.03(g) of the Texas Property Tax Code, “Each taxing unit other than a conservation and reclamation district that is entitled to vote may nominate by resolution adopted by its governing body one candidate for each position to be filled on the board of directors. The presiding officer of the governing body of the unit shall submit the names of the unit’s nominees to the chief appraiser before October 15.”
“Section 6.03(g) allows taxing units to participate in the nomination and election of the Board of Directors Appraisal Districts serving the taxing unit,” said Steve Brown, NBISD’s executive director of finance and operations. “The Comal Appraisal District and the Guadalupe Appraisal District have provided information to NBISD related to the upcoming nominations and elections,” he said.
In addition the action items, there will be a few reports presented to the board:
• Status on 2018 bond projects.
• Safety summary
• Restorative discipline/positive behavior interventions and supports
• 2019-2020 NBISD Ambassador Program
• Current NBISD enrollment
The meeting will be held Monday, September 16, 7 p.m., at the NBISD Education Center board room, 430 West Mill. For more information, visit NBISD.org.
