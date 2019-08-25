On Monday, the trustees of the New Braunfels Independent School District voted to offer free tuition pre-kindergarten to its own employees as well as public school employees who live in the district.
“There was hope the 86th Texas Legislature would pass a bill funding tuition for public school employees, but it did not pass,” Victoria Pursch, the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction said.
“One of the top priorities for the governor is to provide more funding for early childhood education,” said Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD’s director of communications. “He wants to make sure every child can read during the early childhood development years.”
In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3, which provides funds to schools all across Texas. Included in that bill is the “Early Education Allotment,” which funds a full-day of pre-k to eligible students.
In the past, schools could only do a half-day. Now with House Bill 3 signed, it’s required that full-day prekindergarten be provided for all eligible four-year old students.
But NBISD has already put the full-day program in place. Villarreal said the district has been providing full-day pre-k for qualifying students for the last five years thanks to a partnership with Baptist Child and Family Services Head Start which would split the cost.
With the allotment the district can now offer a free-tuition program to their employees, and public school employees who work at other schools, but reside in the district.
The district also received an increase of almost $100,000 from BCFS Head Start for the school year.
“With that money, now we get to decide how we want to enhance early childhood in our district,” Pursch said.
In a memo to the board, Pursch said had the tuition-free program been offered to their employees last year, 10 children of NBISD employees and one public school parent would have been covered.
“The loss of this amount of tuition revenue is not anticipated to impact Lone Star Early Childhood Center’s pre-k program,” she wrote.
They planned to limit free enrollment seats to 20 for ample classroom space and limit added staff required to one teacher full time and one teacher aid full-time.
The campus received a letter grade of A from the Texas Education Agency for this year. The campus has a full-sized gym, certified gym teacher and music teacher, as well as gross motor skills class. The school also has a full-fledged library, an outdoor area with turf.
Students also receive free breakfast and lunch. Villarreal said this is the second year the district has been able to provide that to the pre-k students.
Priority will go to NBISD employees, followed by public school employees residing in the district. Proof of employment is required.
Students must be 4-year-old on or before September 1.
For more information on registration, visit nbisd.org/page/dis.prekreg or call (830) 627-6820.
