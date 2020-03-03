For most Comal County voters, Tuesday’s primary elections will be their first introduction to cast their ballots through new devices at their choice of 27 voting centers throughout the county.
“We don’t foresee any problems,” Cynthia Jaqua, county elections administrator, said of what she expects to see in today’s party primary elections. “During early voting, people really liked the machines and equipment, and especially being able to go anywhere to vote.
“People really need to come out on Super Tuesday!”
Unofficially for the 2020 early voting period ending Friday, Comal voters cast 15,669 in-person votes and another 1,374 through the mail. Heaviest voting came at the county elections office (31.16%), Mammen Family Library in Bulverde (19.24%) and St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake (17.28%).
The combined total, 17,043 was 16% of the county’s 106,520 registered voters. In 2018, 10,213 of 95,353 voters (10.7%) cast early ballots in person as part of the 22,307 (23.4%) total.
Last November, 15.25% of registered voters turned out for the 2019 constitutional amendment election. It was the county’s first tests for 13 universal polling sites and Hart InterCivic’s Verity voting machines.
The turnout ranked second in off-year voter participation, behind 2013 (20.5%) but ahead of 2015 (15.9%). High turnouts were reported at voting centers in Bulverde and Canyon Lake, which respectively featured library and ESD proposals. At closing at 7 p.m., voters were still lined up at the Mammen library, Tye Preston Library and Garden Ridge City Hall.
More sites will be available in today’s balloting. Of Comal’s 27 locations, 16 are located in New Braunfels (two will serve two precincts each); five in Canyon Lake, three in Bulverde and one each in Spring Branch and Garden Ridge, and one addressed in Boerne but located in Comal County.
New vote centers include Resolute Health fitness center in New Braunfels, Cibolo Creek Community Church in Fair Oaks Ranch, and the clubhouses or community centers in three major subdivisions: Canyon Springs, River Chase and Vintage Oaks.
Jaqua said voters really like the new Verity machines and software, which are easier to operate than the eSlate’s oft-confusing dial format. Verity features touch-screen displays for candidates and issues, and more easily flips pages and accepts voter selections. If needed, it will also provide paper backups of digital tabulations.
“The voters have said they really like the machines, and we’ve had great success so far with the voting equipment,” Jaqua said.
Contested Republican Comal County races are for Precinct 1 commissioner; tax assessor-collector; constable’s races in precincts 1, 3 and 4, and 433rd judicial district court justice.
Guadalupe County’s contested races are for sheriff, county commissioners in precincts 1 and 3, Precinct 2 constable and first 25th district court justice.
If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in any of the March 3 races except President, a primary runoff will take place May 26, with early voting held May 18-22.
Sample ballots, voting-precinct maps and vote center locations can be found at county elections websites, votecomal.com and co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections/.
