Anyone looking for a late-night slice after sippin’ some of New Braunfels’ finest cocktails now has a fresh new pizza parlor to grab a pie and a paloma at.
Bootleggers Pizza Parlor opened its doors for dinner at the end of July, and is now serving up oven-baked pizzas and hand crafted cocktails. Owners Christina and Dave Cinotto, Nathan Vosper and Jason Culbertson said they are excited to bring the prohibition-style joint to New Braunfels to help fill the need of great food past just 10 p.m.
“We’re just excited to see everyone come in and interact,” Christina Cinotto said. “We sell pizza by the slice, which is great for a night out.”
Christina and Dave Cinotto and Nathan Vosper have also owned Oyster Bar since 2013, which runs next door to Bootleggers. In it’s first month, Bootleggers has received a great reception, Vosper said.
“This style of pizza is all our own,” Vosper said. “We’re thankful to the community for the positive feedback so far and excited to be a part of the downtown scene.”
As a native New Braunfelsers, Dave Cinotto said he’s excited to be giving New Braunfels a new spot to grab a slice at.
“We want to really be a part of this community,” Dave Cinotto said. “We’re lucky to have such great customers and a really great team working here.”
The Austin-feeling pizza parlor and bar hosts 22 draft beers, unique in-house-made moonshines such as peach cobbler, pool tables, a jukebox and a few arcade games.
The historical building formerly served as a Ludwig’s Leather for decades. The name bootleggers came from the alleged tunnels and bootlegging rumored to have taken place in New Braunfels during the prohibition.
“We have some of the old tunnels under here and Oyster Bar,” Dave Cinotto said. “We thought the era and theme were really intriguing.
The pizza parlor makes its own mozzarella and dough, something that makes it taste very fresh and unique, Dave Cinotto said.
“We buy what we can local,” Dave Cinotto said. “We are very conscientious of the environment — we recycle, and all our straws are compostable corn straws — they look so much like plastic, you’d never know though.”
The group of owners is proud to help the New Braunfels community when it can, and have already donated money to the local high schools and new sports complex in Bootleggers name, Dave Cinotto said.
“Together we have over 60 years of combined service in the food industry, and we’re proud and happy to present something we’re proud of to our hometown,” Dave Cinotto said.
Bootleggers Pizza Parlor opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 12 p.m. nightly, except Saturdays, which it is open until 1 a.m.
Bootleggers Pizza Parlor is located at 197 S. Seguin Ave. next to Oyster Bar. For more information, call (830) 327-1199.
