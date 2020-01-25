Women of the New Braunfels community came together to shop, wine and dine Thursday evening for a Girls Night Out with a purpose.
The Crisis Center of Comal County held its second annual Girls Night Out fundraiser Thursday at the Village Venue, where women were able to munch on heavy hors d’oeuvres, drink wine and help raise money to contribute to the programs offered by the CCCC.
Pausing from browsing displays of Kendra Scott jewelry, Nothing Bundt Cake bundtinis and Thirty One’s bags and trinkets, the hundreds of women listened to Crisis Center of Comal County client and former domestic abuse victim Star Labrador about her experience with the shelter as the spoke about breaking stigmas surrounding seeking help.
It was her first time to openly share her story, Labrador said. With two of her girl friends in the audience to support her, she opened by reading a poem she’d written.
“Startled, shaken, struck, slammed, shocked, shattered, strict, shame, … shelter, stinging silence, starting over, stumbling, support, standing, sincere sisterhood, solitude … soul searching, sweet surrender, sacred savior, sudden synergy, shielded, surrounded, swift security, soothing serenity, seamless stability, survivor.”
Labrador said she agreed to speak at the event to bring awareness to domestic violence and hopefully bring a voice to even one person who maybe didn’t think they had one.
“If you’d told me a year ago or even seven months ago that I’d be speaking here tonight, I would never have believed you in a million years,” Labrador said. “Why would I be needing to share my story of how the Crisis Center of Comal County had on my children and my life this past summer?”
It took Labrador a long time to finally have discernment to put a stop to the abuse her husband directed at her and her children, she said.
“I needed to flee from him, but to a shelter? Why would I have not just gone to stay with a friend or my sister’s house?” Labrador said. “No, I don’t need a shelter, I have a nice house — a great career and I’m financially stable. A shelter is for people who have nowhere else to go, right? Who don’t have funds or family or friends to lean on. Or so I thought.”
Yet when Labrador found herself with her two confused and scared children, ages 4 and 5, sitting in the San Antonio CPS office this past summer, counselors recommended she take the children and go to the CCCC shelter to stay.
“My initial response was, ‘I don’t think that’s necessary,’ however, I’m grateful that they insisted and encouraged me to consider it,” Labrador said. “I immediately started crying, and felt like the walls were closing in on me.”
The CPS case worker continued to share with Labrador at the shelter they would have free counseling for herself and the children, receive free legal advice and could help watch the kids when she returned to work.
“Most importantly for my situation is their location is not easily known, and it’s a protected facility so their father could not just come into the building — compared to if you’re staying with family or friends,” Labrador said.
It was at this point her perspective shifted and she could see they needed to get to the CCCC to find what their new life would look like.
“As we were walking toward the exit of the CPS office, I saw my husband at the security desk trying to charm his way into finding us,” Labrador said. “My heart stopped for a second and I could barely muster up a whisper to the caseworker to tell her, but she caught on and rushed us into a secured area. It was all quickly coming together now.”
Ultimately, Labrador and her children made it safe and sound to the CCCC where she began to heal, and lean on God for her children’s healing, as well. Labrador received free counseling and legal advice, and made friendships with women who had similar experiences. She said the shelter began to feel like a home, and she was actually surprised at how nice and cozy it actually was inside.
After a few weeks she was able to return to work, and with the legal advice she received, she was able to secure herself and her children to be able to return to their own home while her husband was court ordered to leave.
“I will forever be grateful for the Crisis Center and the heart of the people who work there,” Labrador said. “Certainly it is a very tough job and not everyone is appreciative or in the right state of mind while there, but I just have so much respect for their patience.”
Labrador went on to say she feels they do such a fine job of making use of the resources provided to them, and she knows her children and she wouldn’t be in the place she is today without the CCCC.
Stacy Hill, executive director of the CCCC, said she was very excited with the turnout for the event and that she wanted to thank the wonderful women who put the event together this year: Paula Bouloubasis, CCCC volunteer coordinator; Anna Chekov, and Brandi Ingram.
“These ladies pulled this all together in a record amount of time,” Hill said.
Women who attended were able to munch on appetizers supplied by Rio Terra, browse booths of merchandise, participate in a silent and live auction, bid for raffle items, receive information on services around town and more.
“This is just a wonderful turnout this evening,” Hill said.
