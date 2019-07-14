The Comal County Historical Commission an unexpected honor in June, when the U.S. Park Service listed Landa Park’s Comal Springs in the National Register of Historic Places.
CCHC members accepted a city proclamation celebrating the achievement, presented by Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Peters during the New Braunfels City Council meeting on July 8.
“It is exciting for the city of New Braunfels and Comal County that Comal Springs is now registered in the National Register of Historic Places,” said Cindy Coers, CCHC chair. “We appreciate the nomination being prepared by the National Trails Intermountain Region of the National Park Service.”
The National Register is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of designation and preservation through the National Park Service division of the Department of the Interior. Comal Springs received its listing on June 7.
“It’s the Park Service’s highest honor and we were pleased to learn they permitted and approved this designation,” Coers added.
Spanish explorers discovered Comal Springs in 1691. Native tribes at the time referred to it as “Conagueyadesta,” translated as “where the river has its source.” It is one of several notable sites along the El Camino Real, a major travel corridor across Texas during the Spanish colonial period in the early 19th century.
The U. S. section of El Camino Real de los Tejas National Historic Trail is a series of corridors extending from the Rio Grande to the Red River Valley. New Braunfels and Comal Springs are significant sites located along the trail.
Also accepting the city proclamation were CCHC officers John Coers and Karen Boyd; Stacey Dicke, city parks and recreation department director, and Tim Barker of Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park.
“With this site being so significant to the development and history of New Braunfels and Comal County, it is wonderful that it is recognized at the national level as being worthy of preservation,” Cindy Coers said.
