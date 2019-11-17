The city is scheduled to begin rehabilitation work on W. San Antonio Street, from Academy Street to Walnut Avenue, beginning Monday.
The project will consist of roadway and curb repair that will take place in two phases of half-road widths. Traffic will be transitioned to one side and then the other during each phase to allow two-way traffic to be maintained throughout the duration of the project.
Drivers should expect various road closures on the side-streets adjacent to San Antonio during each phase. The first phase will transfer traffic to the north side of San Antonio and the rehab work will take place on the south side of San Antonio, therefore, most side-streets adjacent to the south side work zone may be closed to thru traffic periodically. Delays may be experienced in the area.
As part of the 2013 Citywide Street Improvements Bond Program funds were approved for maintenance work on the substructure and surface of San Antonio Street. This project will improve the overall rideability of the road in this area and is expected to take approximately three to four months, weather and other factors permitting.
Contact Nate Garza, Capital Project Manager, at ngarza@nbtexas.or or 830-221-4082, for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.