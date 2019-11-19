The United Way of Comal County received a check for more than $165,000 Friday afternoon — proceeds from the 33rd annual Gruene Music & Wine Fest.
The festival, put on by Gruene Hall and KNBT 92.1 FM along with other sponsors, raised enough funds to give the largest single donation to the United Way of Comal County.
The four-day event took place in October, and featured distinctive activities such as the kick-off, wine tastings and beer tastings.
“It’s an amazing feeling to support such a worthy organization knowing so many community non profits will benefit,” said Crystal Kinman, marketing manager of Gruene Hall.
The UWCC provides funding to support 27 local health and human care services, including the American Red Cross, the Comal County Child Welfare Board, Girl Scouts, St. Jude’s Ranch and the YMCA.
“This is the largest single donation to United Way of Comal County,” Kinman said. “We raised a little more in 2017, but donated a portion of that for Hurricane Harvey relief in the Coastal Bend.”
This year was very successful thanks to the great guitar auction, which included a last-minute guitar from Garth Brooks that went for more than $16,000 Kinman said.
“And an almost sold out crowd for the Saturday wine tasting made a nice impact on the overall results,” Kinman added.
The 33rd Annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival was sponsored by The Grapevine, Chase Bank, M&S Companies, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, Mission Hill Apartment Homes, Texas Hill Country Wineries and the Ammo Group.
Planning for the 34th Gruene Music & Wine festival will begin in the spring, Kinman said.
“We’ll get a little break before doing it all over again,” she laughed.
Co-owner and operator of Gruene Hall Mary Jane Nalley said she is thankful to the community for helping support the event and for coming out to the festival.
“Thanks to everyone in the community who came out to have fun and support this great cause,” Nalley said.
