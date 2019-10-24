It’s officially become a New Braunfels tradition and is expected to draw in a crowd of 20,000 people this Saturday — get ready for the 4th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival.
Organized and presented by the Hispanic Business Alliance, a committee of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, the Dia de los Muertos Festival celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed away.
This year’s festival is expected to be the largest in New Braunfels yet and will be packed full of activities, said Shelley Garcia Bujnoch, president of the HBA.
“This is a chance to celebrate a beautiful cultural event that honors our loved ones,” Bujnoch said. “This year will be especially special to me since my own dad passed away six months ago.”
This year’s community ofrenda — a collection of special objects meant to remember a loved one with his or her favorite items — will have two big additions as well, said Lily Cantu, HBA ofrenda and parade chair.
“We’re adding a red section for the fallen first responders of the community and a blue section for the fallen soldiers,” Cantu said. “We’d love everyone to join
us during the community procession at 4 p.m. and to bring a photo of their loved ones.”
The ofrenda is a very important part of Dia de los Muertos, Cantu explained. Several items placed on it have a special meaning.
“We place on it items that may have been their favorite food or drink, for example, or say they played an instrument, you can place that there,” Cantu said. “The marigolds are for the path to help guide the loved one back to the ofrenda to see they are being honored.”
Candles are for purity, she said, and to show the deceased family member or friend that his or her light is still shining on the living.
“There’s the pan de muerto, don’t forget about that,” Cantu said, describing a type of pan dulce or sweet bread baked for the family member.
As a Hispanic born and raised in New Braunfels, Mary Ann Labowski said seeing this tradition become a part of New Braunfels has been very special and meaningful to the Hispanic community here.
“We had a ton of media outlets reaching out to us first this year, which was huge,” Labowski said. “We’re excited to see this festival has really grown legs and taken off here.”
Labowski said she wanted to thank Cram Roofing and Custom Tiles for building this year’s community ofrenda.
“We have a ton of new stuff in the kids area this year and a few surprises, as well, we can’t wait for folks to see,” Labowski said.
The festival will include food, performances, shopping, face paiting, music and more. This year’s event DJ is Cleto Rodriguez, a comedian and radio personality from San Antonio.
The festival begins at noon and goes until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 and will take over downtown New Braunfels. For more information about the event, visit https://www.chamberinnewbraunfels.com/dia-de-los-muertos/.
