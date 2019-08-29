New Braunfels City Council on Monday quietly approved the second reading of an ordinance amending city industrial zoning codes and redefines the separation of commercial development from residential areas.
Since January, city planners have worked to revise the ordinance which since 1945 resulted in single family and multifamily residential uses in industrial zoned areas. Staffers said the changes will prevent residential properties from losing value due to their close proximity to industrial activity and provide additional opportunities for businesses seeking to establish or expand industrial operations.
Council unanimously approved the first reading on May 28, directing staff to further clarify residential and commercial land use definitions, which led to postponements of subsequent second readings until the measure was revisited during the Aug. 19 council workshop.
Michael Meek, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce president, warned further delays in approving the revisions would threaten potential business development. Instead of issuing a decision Sept. 8, council opted to include it in its list of consent agenda items, which it unanimously approved on Monday.
Also Monday, Christopher Looney, the city’s planning director, presented a proposal that would limit oversized vehicles in residential yards and driveways.
Looney said the city annually receives complaints of large, commercial vehicles, such as tractor trailer rigs, parked in residential driveways and in backyards. There are ordinances that address paving of driveways, the temporary parking of larger vehicles, such as RVs, for loading and unloading on streets in front of homes, but not one addressing parking in residential driveways.
“We did some research on the types of oversized vehicles and alternatives for council to consider,” he said, unveiling a chart with eight different classifications of vehicles by size and weight. The first five ranged from pickups to mid-sized box-style and delivery trucks weighing up to 19,500 pounds.
Looney’s recommendation would limit the largest of commercial vehicles, while still allowing modest commercial vehicles that workers can drive home from work in the evenings. Three other classes of vehicles, ranging from school buses to tractor-trailer rigs and tour buses in excess of 33,000 points, would be prohibited.
Several council members commented they would not favor prohibiting certain kinds of vehicles solely based on size and weight limits, such as mid-sized motor homes often parked in private driveways.
Looney said he will present his plan to the planning commission, with its recommendations going into an ordinance to amend city code, which council will consider in the coming weeks.
Also Monday, council members:
• Approved first readings of ordinances to create a temporary San Antonio Street Bridge Safety Zone that will prohibit pedestrian and river traffic for Comal Bridge renovations beginning Sept. 23; revising Parking by Permit Area B to include both sides of South Veramendi Avenue between East Basel Street and East Mather Street which would restrict daily parking between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from May 1 to Sept. 30.
• Approved agreements authorizing a preliminary engineering report for the FM 1863 extension linking State Highway 46 and Veramendi Development; construction of Hanz Drive between River Terrace and Loop 337/State Highway 46.
• Approved public hearings and first readings of ordinances rezoning properties located in the 3900 and 4000 blocks of Interstate 35 North; 4001 IH-35 North; and 2188 FM 1044.
• Postponed at applicant’s request a public hearing and first reading of an ordinance to rezone connected properties at 471 Engel Road and 491 Engel Road.
For Monday’s council session video and agenda, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
