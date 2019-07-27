Brides and bridesmaids-to-be can have fun and give, too.
At least, that is the opportunity Celebrations Bridal and Prom will provide on Aug. 2.
Ashley Orr, owner of Celebrations Bridal and Prom, has teamed up with the Crisis Center of Comal County for an event called, Dress up & Help Out! People in groups of five can reserve a room to try on dresses, snap pictures for Instagram, drink champagne and eat hors d’oeuvres. Additionally, Jean Ann Knox, jewelry consultant for Premier Designs, will dress up outfits with jewelry.
The cost to reserve a room is $30, and 50% of the funds will go toward the CCCC.
Delia Saucedo-Milam, CCCC’s director of development, said when Orr approached her, she was excited.
“It was great that she and Jean Ann chose the Crisis Center,” Saucedo-Milam said. “We’re trying to raise funds for our clients.”
The money being given to the CCCC will go toward its client assistance fund. Saucedo-Milam said much of the fund would go toward purchasing gift cards from H-E-B, Wal-Mart, local fast food restaurants and Lyft.
“Since we had a rise in our services, we’ve been through gift cards like crazy,” Saucedo-Milam said, explaining the gift cards are used for services like gas, food, clothing and transportation to work or children’s activities.
The CCCC’s client assistance fund also provides clients with necessities like underwear and school supplies.
If people are unable to attend the Dress Up event, they can drop off donations, including gift cards, new (unused) underwear and school supplies, at the CCCC, 1547 Common St.
The CCCC will have a table at the event, and they will have resources and gifts to give out, as well as a raffle for a gift card.
Dress up & Help Out! is a part of the First Friday in downtown New Braunfels. On the first Friday of each month through Dec. 6, downtown businesses will stay open later and have special promotions or offerings.
There is a limit of 20 rooms to reserve at Celebration, and there can be no more than five to a room. To reserve a room, call (830) 629-4419.
For more information, or to make a donation online to the Crisis Center of Comal County, visit www.ccccnbtx.org.
