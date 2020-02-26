New Braunfels City Council reviewed rebuilding plans for the Marktplatz and Wursthalle before approving an extension of the city’s lease with the Wurstfest Association and steps to redesign Elizabeth Avenue near the Wurstfest grounds on Monday.
John Archer, vice chair of the association’s Marktplatz rebuilding committee, and Greg Houston and Kevin McClellan of MarmonMok Architecture, presented plans for the $10 million design and rebuild of Marktplatz, the vendor court destroyed in the Nov. 15 fire.
Archer lauded MarmonMok for creating designs that appealed to the community while addressing personal needs — lighting, air flow and more — for the thousands flowing in and out of the 28,000-square-foot area.
“We’re on schedule to complete the Marktplatz by next Wurstfest,” Houston said. “This month we’ve entered the design-build process, with designs continuing as construction goes on in a side-by-side process that also includes needed repairs to the Wursthalle.”
Houston and McClellan said the improvements will modernize but still maintain the German aesthetics prominent in both facilities.
“It will give the entire building more of a look as a place to be,” McClellan said. “Before the fire, it was a great place for the community to congregate but we feel the (new design) goes well in hand with what the Wurstfest Association desired, providing an Instagram moment for those visiting and enjoying the event.”
Archer said some of the 27 vendor booths for nonprofit organizations in the Marktplatz might be displaced to other areas on the Wurstfest grounds. He added the committee is on budget with the design process and planning — just striving to meet the time element that.
“So you’re guaranteeing us that we’ll be able to buy our pork chops from the Little League and sausage from multiple booths?” Mayor Barron Casteel asked.
“There will be sausage served come Nov. 6, 2020,” Archer assured, referring to the opening date for the 60th annual Wurstfest. “And I can’t wait to drink a beer right then.”
Suzanne Herbelin, Wurstfest executive director, said work on the Marktplatz roof would be performed one section at a time as work is simultaneously performed on reinforcing or replacing buttresses and roof trusses shared with the Wursthalle.
“Everyone that had a booth in the Marktplatz will have a booth on the grounds,” she said. “We couldn’t fit them all back in the Marktplatz because of several reasons. We will fit them into other places such as the Steltenplatz, but no vendor will lose a space at Wurstfest.”
Elizabeth Avenue improvements
Council members approved a resolution recommended by the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B Board), which provides the city with up to $162,000 to begin the redesign of Elizabeth Avenue’s intersection with Landa Park Drive.
Elizabeth Avenue not only opens to Wurstfest’s Gate 3 — also due for revisions — but provides vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle mobility throughout the park, officials said. Residents have long requested improvements that address ADA compliance, add crosswalks and increase safety for pedestrians, as well as sight distances for cyclists and vehicles.
The parking area, segmented into three lots serving river recreation and access to Wurstfest, Circle Arts Theatre and miniature golf course, will be combined into one and expanded from 198 to 213 slots, said Garry Ford, city engineer, who went on to identify other areas included for improvements.
“The intersection is one of the areas with the highest rate of crashes in Landa Park,” Ford said. “The sight distances are limited … and the hodge-podge of parking areas are really in need of an overhaul.”
Ford cited other improvements that would better connect Landa Park with Hinman Island and Prince Solms parks, reconfigure the current confusing blend of overhead utility lines and widen pathways for emergency traffic.
Monday’s approval authorized enlisting Pape Dawson Engineers for civil and environmental engineering and surveying services and final designs of the project, which Ford said hasn’t yet identified a funding source and is projected to cost $1 million.
Ford said the design phase should take about nine months, with the construction phase lasting another nine months.
“We might be able to keep the current roadway open while working on the new roadway and at some point transition over,” Ford said. “Those and other details will be addressed during the design phase. We’ll also have to work with Circle Arts to accommodate their parking during the design and construction process.”
Herbelin added: “These improvements will make our grounds much safer and attract those coming to the river the other 355 days of the year,” she said. “The street will be farther away and the parking spaces will be closer — and who doesn’t want to see that?”
New lease agreement approved
Council approved a revised lease agreement with the Wurstfest Association covering city-owned buildings on the grounds. The property, operated by the association since 1967 and leased from the city since 1970, revises the lease’s current arrangement from 10-year to 25-year terms at $13,500 annually, with up to a $5,000 yearly credit for permanent improvements made by the organization.
The association, which has poured $3.3 million into property improvements through the years, requested the lease revisions due to immediate costs in repairing the Marktplatz and Wursthalle and other concerns.
City Manager Robert Camareno said the long-term agreement carries several conditions, including dedication of easements on the grounds to the city’s Dry Comal Creek Trail Project.
“We’ve been focusing on the portion extending from Walnut Avenue to Landa Park,” Camareno said. “There would be a segment that would go underneath the Landa Park Drive bridge and then turn toward Gate 1 or Wurstfest and tie into existing sidewalks — with the association providing the easement.”
Camareno said an extension for a second 25-year term would be granted dependent on all the requirements met during the first term, with a third 25-year term carrying similar terms that were subject to negotiation.
“We’re very thankful for the city’s cooperation — both in helping us work through this rapid construction schedule we have to meet and for giving us a long-term lease for the facility,” Herbelin said. “The longer options are wonderful because they secure our future … when you have to negotiate things every 10 years there’s always the possibility things could change.
“This makes sure that at the end of 50 years we will still be doing the same things we always do — maintaining the facilities — which is something we’ve been doing for the last 50 years.”
