Thousands of patrons visited the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center this weekend to browse everything from old-fashioned, glass-shaded lamps to wooden furniture made in Texas in the 1850s and postcards from all over the world at the eighth annual New Braunfels Antique Show.
Taking over the Civic/Convention Center for three days, the New Braunfels Antique Show kicked off Friday morning and concluded early Sunday evening, giving more than 3,500 visitors a chance to check out local and national antique merchandise.
Organizers of the event were very pleased with the turnout and said the inclement weather across the area didn’t affect attendance.
“Thankfully we were on the other side of those storms so people were still able to come out to the show safely,” said Scott Kinney, Heritage Event Company show promoter.
The show has gained a good following in the south since coming to New Braunfels eight years ago, Kinney said.
People from Austin and San Antonio attend the event, but it also attracts attendees from all over the country.
“I met some folks from Missouri, some from Dallas,” said antiques dealer Craig Oatman, one of the show’s sellers. “The New Braunfels show is a really great show we look forward to every year.”
While some staple dealers, like Oatman, return every year, new dealers also are rotated in annually, Kinney said.
“So that’s another cool thing about the show, we have something different every year,” Kinney said. “This year we had dealers from Texas and New Braunfels, but we also had dealers from Michigan, St. Louis, Colorado, Oklahoma and Louisiana — that brings in different merchandise and makes each show special.”
A popular item at the New Braunfels Antique Show tends to be furniture, which isn’t the case at all shows, Kinney said.
“We have really high-quality furniture dealers who like this show in particular because furniture sells well here,” he said. “We also added a postcard room a couple years ago that’s also done really well — it has old postcards, photographs, maps, paper goods.”
Kinney said he and his wife have loved antiquing for a long time, and they began organizing shows 10 years ago.
“We used to go to antique malls together, spend the weekend going to different flea markets or shows or what not,” he said. “For me, I’ve been interested in it since I was in junior high when I began collecting old comics.”
Nostalgia culture has made antique shops and shows remain popular, and it’s cool to see how items change each year, Kinney said.
