Big, burly sheriff’s office deputies used to escorting unruly offenders into Comal County’s Fellers Law Enforcement Center had a much more palatable duty on Wednesday — presenting Christmas gifts to hundreds of kids and their families.
For four hours, Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, corrections officers and support staffers welcomed kids and families who picked up gifts arranged through
CCSO’s Green Santa program, which annually provides more than 1,000 holiday gifts to underprivileged children.
Teresa Hendon, executive assistant to Chief Deputy Jimmy Jones and program coordinator, said 166 kids from 65 families received gifts this year, all purchased by elves that included CCSO employees and members of the Comal County Citizens Sheriff’s Alumni Association.
Dozens of green and red 30-gallon bags filled with gifts and goodies lined the main hall inside CCSO’s headquarters. Each had toys, clothes and other things for each kid from each family.
Driving in from Canyon Lake, Crystal McClelland’s boys, ages 15 and 12, enjoyed picking up two bags of gifts and something special — matching blue and green bicycles.
“We’re very happy — we really appreciate all the gifts,” the older one said.
Members from each arriving family were greeted by deputies and employees and escorted into the lobby to pick up gifts and take photos with Green Santa. The event served several larger families, with each kid receiving their own bag of gifts.
One woman brought six children, but realized she didn’t have enough room in the car for them and their Hefty-sized gift bags. After the kids took pictures with Green Santa, she drove them home and came back for their presents.
Hendon said deputies drove gifts out to three families that couldn’t pick them up.
“One of corporals delivered gifts to one family and the mother started crying,” Hendon said. “But the baby, who was 3 years old, started cheering for his presents. It was quite a good moment for that deputy.”
Richard Hendricks, who lost his wife, Dorothy, a few months ago, sat in a chair in the lobby next to his daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Jeremy Wyndham. Hendricks said he and his wife loved coming to the annual Green Santa gift presentations.
“She passed away in February, but this was her favorite thing — coming out here was her Christmas present,” he said, estimating as a couple they donated about $6,500 to Green Santa the past three years.
Hendricks said his wife was too ill to come to last year’s event. He thanked Jakob Willmann, crime prevention technician, and others who presented her with a video.
“She was at Eden Hill and missed it,” he said. “She was pretty disappointed, but they arranged for Jakob to film it. Jakob, Teresa and Jimmy all came to the hospital to help her celebrate Christmas, and later Teresa brought her a stuffed dog she named Deputy Dawg.”
Sheriff Mark Reynolds credited Hendricks and others for helping make this year’s Green Santa another success.
“Credit and kudos go to Teresa and all of the elves that did the shopping — and to those who donated money, gifts and presents,” he said. “It’s all worth it when you see the smiles on their faces and the reaction of the parents.
“I’m glad this has evolved into what it is today — it’s really something special.”
