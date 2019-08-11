Following a special session addressing the proposed budget and tax rate, New Braunfels City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss and consider approving:
• A proclamation designating the observance of Sept. 1-7 as Payroll Week, saluting payroll administrators, in the city.
• Receive a presentation updating the city’s Airport Master Plan.
• Actions regarding acceptances of land parcels near State Highway 123 North and Harborth Road into the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
• Resolutions supporting the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2020 Unified Transportation Plan; authorizing submission of projects for the 2019 Safe Routes to School Program.
• The first readings of ordinances amending city codes to restrict parking in front of New Braunfels Utilities’ access gate on Hunter Road; revised school zone speed limits on a portion of Farm-to-Market Road 1101; and prohibiting the use and display of bull hooks, and addressing the care of animals used in performing exhibitions.
• The second and final readings of ordinances to rezone properties at 947 State Highway 46 South and 444 East San Antonio Street; and amendments updating various zoning codes.
• Direction to staff regarding legislative priority recommendations to submit to the Texas Municipal League for inclusion in its advocacy efforts; and discuss appointment of a delegate to serve as city liaison at TML’s annual business meeting.
Monday and Tuesday council sessions will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
