The New Braunfels Salvation Army needs both volunteers and dollars this holiday season.
A late Thanksgiving narrowed the gap before Christmas and has the organization struggling to meet its end-of-year goal — lagging $1,500 behind the pace. With six less days of ringing in New Braunfels, the Salvation Army needs folks to step up to ring bells, participate in the Angel Tree program and to donate.
“This year our goal is to raise $141,000 but we’re struggling right now. Thanksgiving came a week later this year — we ultimately missed 6 days of ringing at each one of (our) locations, which is the equivalent of 13 doors,” said Major Roman Leal, head of the New Braunfels Salvation Army location. “So when you earn an average of $250 a day per door, you can do the math of how much we lost.”
What does Salvation Army do?
From utility assistance to supplying homeless or poverty stricken families with food, clothing or shelter the Salvation Army has a dozen different programs to help out in the community.
“We do our best to try to give (folks in need) the resources needed to at least somewhat sustain themselves,” Leal said. “We have so many (programs) … we do so much, but one of the biggest things we’d like to think we’re also good at is when in times of need of disaster.”
During those times, the Salvation Army has a team that can help respond to those in need after flooding, a fire, a freeze or even a hurricane, Leal said.
“We do have a mobile disaster truck that we’re able to utilize,” Leal said. “We’ve got a team that has not only responded to local flooding, they’ve responded to hurricanes in San Antonio, they’ve responded along the coastal lines, they’ve gone to even Louisiana to go help.”
Salvation Army is known for helping individuals struggling with homelessness, and tries to give people the missing piece to provide for themselves and/or their family.
“We try to team up with other agencies to make sure we can try to get that individual to keep them from homelessness,” Leal added.
History in New Braunfels
The Salvation Army traces its New Braunfels roots back to the 1980s, when Peter Olsen and Peter Nowotny wanted to do something for needy children in the community and began a shoe giveaway.
A service center was born in New Braunfels, which provides basic needs from food and clothing to utility assistance and rental assistance, Leal said.
“Over the years we’ve been able to increase our services we’ve been able to offer the community,” Leal said.
In 2010, the New Braunfels location became an outpost, and began offering more spiritual components as well, Leal said.
“You’re not just doing social services, you’re implementing life skills based on our Christian principles,” Leal said. “We started doing Bible classes, we started doing life skill classes that helped develop not only a person’s social skills but also their spiritual.”
The Salvation Army is a church, but a lot of people don’t realize that because of its social services, Leal said.
“We will cater primarily to individuals that fall in those cracks, fall in those gaps,” Leal said.
In 2016, the New Braunfels location became a corps, a Salvation Army church, Leal said.
“So we have children’s programs, we have adult bible studies, we have adult life skill classes, we have women’s and men’s meetings, we have morning services, we also do what we call character building for the youth programs,” Leal said. “We have a big, diverse opportunity to be able to begin to empower the individuals that come through our doors struggling in need with the means to be able to break the cycle of poverty.”
How to help
The New Braunfels Salvation Army is in desperate need of volunteers for its bell ringing campaign, better known as the Red Kettle Campaign, Leal said.
“This is actually our number one fundraiser annually,” Leal said. “The majority of money we receive during Christmas time is not just for Christmas needs, it actually to help fund the Salvation Army year round.”
For every hour a volunteer can volunteer, they are providing a family of five groceries for a month, and if they give two hours, they’re helping to provide a family of five shelter for an evening, Leal said.
“If they’re able to volunteer a whole day … they can actually provide sheltering for a family of five for a whole week,” Leal said. “We’ve got about 4,600 hours still available to man. We’ve been blessed to fill 1,500 so all they have to do is call or look up online and begin filling in the gaps and they could make a true difference.”
Another way folks can help is by sponsoring a kettle, by pledging $250 for a day.
“We can basically double the income for that day,” Leal said. “And 100% of what’s raised goes back to funding local programs and services. This year our goal is to raise $141,000 but we’re struggling right now.”
Volunteering in the Red Kettle Campaign is the biggest help, Leal stressed.
“When I like to think, for me, the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ goes ‘When you hear the bells an angel gets his wings’ — when you hear our bells, lives are changed,” Leal said. “But when you hear silence, when the store you go to is silent, there’s no one being helped today so I want to break the silence and I want to bring about change and we can do that by ringing the bell.”
People can now register online to become a bell ringer at RegisterToRing.com.
The other program people can help out with this holiday season is the Angel Tree, Leal said — both by volunteering or by adopting a family to fund.
