Although Tuesday is considered Texas Influenza Awareness Day and marks the traditional beginning of flu season, influenza cases have already been reported in Comal County – which has recorded at least one reported case since the beginning of the 2019-20w flu season.
“Vaccination is the best step anyone can take to avoid getting the flu,” said Cheryl Fraser, the county’s director of public health. “Everyone at least 6 months old should be immunized as soon as possible so they can be protected against the virus.”
It’s too soon to know if the country is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday not to delay vaccination.
While the vaccine didn’t offer much protection the past two years, specialists have fine-tuned the recipe in hopes it will better counter a nasty strain this time around.
“Getting vaccinated is going to be the best way to prevent whatever happens,” Dr. Daniel Jernigan, flu chief at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Associated Press.
Last year’s flu brought double trouble: A new strain started a second wave of illnesses just as the first was winding down, making for one of the longest influenza seasons on record. The year before that marked flu’s highest death toll in recent decades.
Flu is most dangerous for people over age 65, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions such as heart disease, asthma or other lung disorders, even diabetes.
But it can kill even the young and otherwise healthy. On average, the CDC says flu kills about 24,000 Americans each year. Last year, 135 children died.
So far, it doesn’t look like the flu season is getting an early start, Jernigan said. The CDC urges people to get their flu vaccine by the end of October. Typically flu starts widely circulating in November or December, and peaks by February.
Area school districts are preparing for the flu season. Karen Schwind, New Braunfels Independent School District health services coordinator, said the district is conducting “health hygiene lessons and teaching students to cover their cough in preparation for flu season.”
Schwind said all district employees will be offered flu vaccinations and other adult immunizations through Staying Healthy Medical Services at all NBISD campuses and support buildings the week of Oct. 15-18. Students will be offered flu vaccinations through “Healthy Heroes America” at all NBISD campuses Nov. 5-7. Consent forms will be available for parents through the health services link at the district website, nbisd.org.
“The single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu,” Schwind added. “There also are flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat and prevent flu.”
Courtney Nesloney, Comal ISD health services coordinator, said “We are in the progress of holding our campus staff flu shot clinics being provided by Walgreens, as well as partnering again with Health Heroes of Texas for students, parents, and community members at our four high school campuses.”
Comal ISD will offer flu shots for students, parents and area residents in the Canyon, Smithson Valley, Canyon Lake, and Memorial Early College high school feeder patterns on Oct. 30.
“Health Heroes will be on our high school campuses, and we encourage parents to bring students for a flu shot at no charge for Comal ISD students,” she said.
Health Heroes will be at Canyon Lake and MECHS between 9-11 a.m. and Canyon and Smithson Valley from 1-3 p.m. Visitors must show picture IDs to access Comal ISD campuses.
“Parents and community members are welcome to attend as well, and uninsured adults can get vaccinated for $25,” she added. “Health Heroes accepts many insurance plans as well, so we encourage everyone come protect themselves from the flu!”
Between January and December of 2018, Comal County reported 2,642 cases of Type A influenza; 1,577 cases of Type B, with 24 undetermined types and 2,215 reports of flu-like illnesses. Through July 2019, the county reported 2,812 cases of Type A flu; 438 cases of Type B and 1,195 reports of flu-like illnesses.
Frasier said the county office received about 900 vaccines in September. The county participates in the Texas Vaccines For Children program, which provides free flu shots for uninsured and qualifying children, and accepts Medicaid and Community First CHIP for children age 18 and younger, and Blue Cross Blue Shield for all ages.
Residents can call 830-221-1150 to make appointments; walk-ins are welcome. The office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. at 1297 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.