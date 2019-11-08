Comal County and state offices will be closed for Veterans Day on Monday, but it will be business as usual for city operations and most area schools and businesses.
The county’s recycling drop-off point in Spring Branch will be closed Monday, but recycling in Garden Ridge and Startzville will take place as usual on Tuesday. The Moe Schwab Recycling Center will follow its normal hours for the week, opening as usual Tuesday through Saturday.
County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will be open to the public throughout the holiday weekend.
Most area banking and savings institutions will be closed Monday. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, will be closed. State offices, including the Texas Department of Public Safety’s office in New Braunfels, will also take the day off.
City of New Braunfels offices and facilities, New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts and the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung will all be open on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.