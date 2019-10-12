Zumba classes are known to leave you feeling good, but you’ll feel even better when you’re dancing for a good cause.
Westside Community Center’s annual Zumbathon is encouraging New Braunfels residents to act as heroes for the homeless by donating travel-size items for care bags that will be given to homeless individuals and families in the local area in January.
Travel-size donations are being accepted throughout October, including the Zumbathon from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19 at WCC, 2932 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road in New Braunfels.
Instructors include Laura Rosales, who Jennifer Hernandez, WCC outreach coordinator, said has organized “an amazing group of community Zumba instructors over the past two years.”
“She is an advocate for getting moving, making life changes and sharing her passion for Zumba with others,” Hernandez said of Rosales. “These instructors all have such fun personalities they bring into the event; each vary in their musical selections and dance moves. It makes for quite a fun morning.”
Participants are welcome to don their favorite hero costumes for the event, with free admissions for one (or more) travel-size items such toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo/conditioner, lotion, deodorant, socks, rain ponchos, hand sanitizer, bars of soap, shaving razors and shaving cream, beanies, and caps and gloves.
Participants will also receive one raffle ticket per donation item for a maximum of 10 tickets. Each instructor has donated one raffle item, and winners will be announced during the break. The Comal County Homeless Coalition will pass out the care bags on the third Thursday of January (Jan. 16, 2020), when a Point in Time survey will count sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons in the city.
DJ Jerry Sauceda will spin music for this year’s Zumbathon, which will include Jennifer Lankford, New Braunfels Food Bank’s nutrition and wellness education coordinator, who will provide smoothies and nutrition education.
For more on Zumbathon and other WCC programs, call 830-221-4630.
