Three suspects charged in the 2015 capital murder of a New Braunfels woman are on a list of three dozen February grand jury indictments handed up Feb. 12 and recently released by Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp.
Joseph Christopher “Joey” Austin Jr., 23, of Avondale, Louisiana; De Hieu Nguyen, 41, of Harvey, Louisiana; and Brian Joseph Wilkerson, 27, of New Braunfels were indicted for their alleged roles in the May 21, 2015 shooting death of Samantha Miranda, who was found lying on a sidewalk in the 900 block of the Interstate 35 southbound frontage road.
On Dec. 3, 2019, New Braunfels Police Department officers served Austin and Nguyen with capital murder warrants at the Jefferson Parish lockup in Harvey, Louisiana, where both were being held on unrelated charges. Wilkerson was served Dec. 23 at a Texas Department of Corrections facility, where he is serving sentences for several felony convictions.
David Ferguson, NBPD communications coordinator, said Austin was the actual shooter and Nguyen the getaway driver when Miranda, 23, was killed during the commission of a robbery. He said Wilkerson was the link between Miranda, a former Canyon High School student and waitress at the Iron Horse Grill, and the other two men.
“Wilkerson is believed to be the connection between New Braunfels and Louisiana, where the other two are from,” Ferguson said on Friday. “Wilkerson and Nguyen were acquaintances and Wilkerson arranged for the robbery of Samantha Miranda, which ultimately ended in her homicide.”
According to their indictments each, “did then and there intentionally cause the death of an individual … by shooting the said Samantha Miranda with a firearm … in the course of committing or attempting to commit robbery.”
Austin remains at Comal County Jail under $750,000 bond. Nguyen is delaying extradition but remains held without bond in the Jefferson Parish Jail.
Also indicted Feb. 12 was Bryan David Ramirez-Fernandez, 18, for the first-degree felony murder of Maximiliano Miranda, who was found dead from a gunshot wound on March 4, 2019 at the Rodeway Inn in the 1200 block of Interstate 35 North.
Ramirez-Fernandez, arrested a few days later, was released from Comal County Jail on March 15, 2019 after posting $100,000 bond. A separate indictment handed up Feb. 12, charged him with three counts of tampering with physical evidence. He was booked into and released from the county lockup Feb. 27 after posting a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp recently announced the following grand jury indictments, handed up Feb. 12. Each defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Joseph Christopher Austin, Jr. – Capital murder
• De Hieu Nguyen – Capital murder
• Brian Joseph Wilkerson – Capital murder
• Bryan David Ramirez-Fernandez ¬– Murder, first indictment; tampering with physical evidence, three counts, second indictment
• Daniel Sanchez Martinez – Aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts; Indecency with a child, two counts
• Derek Lars Johnson – Aggravated sexual assault of a child
• Jonathan Brandt – Sexual assault of a child, two counts; Indecency with a child-sexual contact, two counts
• Jianhua Zhou – Sexual assault, two counts
• Danny Gene Swope – Possession of child pornography, five counts
• Jason Anthony Ownbey – Invasive visual recording
• Michal Daniel Rodriguez – Aggravated robbery; Theft of elderly person; Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information-elderly
• Amy Elliott – Aggravated robbery; Theft of elderly person; Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information-elderly
• Christopher Ray Regalado – Aggravated assault
• Jose Roberto Delgado – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Dany Regalado-Perez – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Abraham Joseph Rios – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first indictment; Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram; child endangerment, second indictment
• Brenda Shaw – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; child endangerment
• Paris Ashton Kass – Family violence assault by impeding breath or circulation
• Justin Bryan Bass – Family violence assault with a previous conviction
• Troy Emmanuell Hollins – Engaging in organized criminal activity
• Xavier Antoine Hollins – Engaging in organized criminal activity
• Joshua Thomas – Engaging in organized criminal activity
• Keith York Martin – Engaging in organized criminal activity
• Delton Wayne Weber – Forgery
• Austin Wayne Reininger – Unlawful possession of a firearm, first indictment; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second indictment
• Russell Raymond Schmidt – Evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
• Devon Skyler Elmore – Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams
• Randy Joleen Martin – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams
• Zachary Cameron – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams
• Ryan Donavan Searcy – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams
• Daniel Roy Grendell – Bail jumping-failure to appear
• San Juanita Garcia – Bail jumping-failure to appear
• Nicole Marie Underwood – Bail jumping-failure to appear
• Michael Dee Burris – Bail jumping-failure to appear
